5G Americas Welcomes Ciena to Board of Governors

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the election of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to its Board of Governors. Ciena will join the telecommunication industry’s leading operators and manufacturers on the Board to facilitate the advancement of 5G technology and the transformation of 4G LTE networks in the Americas region.



“We are very excited to welcome Ciena to 5G Americas’ Board of Governors. Ciena’s participation on our Board will broaden 5G Americas’ work towards enabling a more connected 5G society,” announced Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas.

Ciena is innovating across packet and optical platforms, intelligent automation, analytics, multi-domain service orchestration, and professional services to facilitate the transition from 4G to 5G mobile networks. The company is specifically focused on converged fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul transport enabled by its purpose-built packet networking platforms, Adaptive IP TM , and integrated WaveLogic 5 coherent optics.

“Becoming a member of 5G Americas signifies an important step toward enhancing the 5G ecosystem in the region. Working with the other members of this prestigious board will enable us to drive forward the next generations of 4G LTE technology, which will also help to accelerate new 5G deployments,” said Stephen Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Ciena.

5G Americas' Board of Governors members include: AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Cisco, CommScope, Ericsson, Intel, Kathrein, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, WOM and now Ciena.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and facilitate the advancement of 5G and the transformation of LTE networks. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org or Twitter @5GAmericas.

