Norton Rose Fulbright bolsters white-collar crime, investigations and tax practices

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that it has expanded its white-collar crime, investigations and tax practices in New York with the addition of partners Carlos F. Ortiz and Mayling C. Blanco.



Ortiz and Blanco arrive from Blank Rome, where Ortiz previously chaired the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations practice group.



Ortiz focuses on a wide range of matters, including white-collar defense, government and internal investigations, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), civil regulatory and criminal exposure, financial institutions, criminal tax probes, offshore taxes, healthcare fraud and allegations of money laundering.



Ortiz, who is ranked by Chambers USA in Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations, served in the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey for 10 years and the Department of Justice’s Tax Division for five years. While with the US Attorney’s Office, he held the position of Deputy and Acting Chief of the Criminal Division, supervising eight criminal litigation units and more than a hundred federal prosecutors.



Blanco focuses her practice on similar matters, including white-collar crime, government and internal investigations, FCPA issues, criminal and civil tax issues, anti-bribery counseling and response to subpoenas. She has significant trial experience in federal courts, US Tax Court and state courts.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:



“Carlos and Mayling greatly enhance our white-collar crime, investigations and tax practices across several key industries and further enhances our global offering. These outstanding litigators can tap into their wealth of experience to offer seasoned advice on complex matters.”



Kevin Harnisch, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Regulation, Investigations, Securities and Compliance, commented:



“Carlos and Mayling both have strong track records, including the elimination or mitigation of clients’ exposures. Their efforts often result in no-action letters, thus avoiding prosecution completely and/or the elimination or reduction of potential fines.”



Ortiz, who is a member and past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey, said:



“Our clients often face multifaceted white-collar and criminal tax matters in the US, Latin America, Asia and Europe. Because of this global component, Norton Rose Fulbright’s expansive reach is enticing to our clients.”



Blanco, who is active with the Hispanic National Bar Association, added:



“For the foreseeable future, regulatory oversight and enforcement matters will be significant priorities for companies in the US and abroad. Norton Rose Fulbright covers the full spectrum of these issues, which will benefit our clients and practice significantly.”



Ortiz received his LLM at the University of Baltimore School of Law, his JD from Brooklyn School of Law and his BA at the College of William of Mary. Blanco earned her JD at Seton Hall University School of Law and her BA at Cornell University.



Ortiz and Blanco, who both speak fluent Spanish, are admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey.





Carlos F. Ortiz, Norton Rose Fulbright



Mayling C. Blanco, Norton Rose Fulbright









Norton Rose Fulbright



Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.



Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.



Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.



Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices. Law around the worldnortonrosefulbright.com.



