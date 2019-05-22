PDC Energy Issues Statement Regarding Kimmeridge’s Conflicts of Interest

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) today issued the following statement in response to the incomplete and misleading information released by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC and certain of its affiliates (“Kimmeridge”) regarding the clear conflicts of interest of Ben Dell, Kimmeridge’s Managing Partner:



Kimmeridge’s attempt to rebut PDC’s concerns about Ben Dell’s conflicts of interest underscores the existence of those conflicts and demonstrates his lack of understanding of public company corporate governance best practices. While Mr. Dell asserts that his interests are aligned with other PDC shareholders, and that he will not benefit in a manner that differs from other PDC shareholders, the reality is different.

Below are the key concerns the PDC Board of Directors continues to have regarding Mr. Dell’s possible conflicts of interest and independence issues if he were elected to the PDC Board of Directors:

Preferential Treatment – Mr. Dell has consistently focused his priorities on engaging in M&A transactions with and through PDC, including as a financial participant. In fact, he indicated that engaging with PDC on M&A matters is the driving force for the proxy contest and is seeking preferential treatment from other shareholders. Kimmeridge’s proxy, when describing the last meeting Mr. Dell had with PDC’s independent directors, confirms that Mr. Dell was willing to resolve the proxy contest if PDC gave Kimmeridge confidential information and entered into a “stand-still agreement.”

Mr. Dell has consistently focused his priorities on engaging in M&A transactions with and through PDC, including as a financial participant. In fact, he indicated that engaging with PDC on M&A matters is the driving force for the proxy contest and is seeking preferential treatment from other shareholders. Kimmeridge’s proxy, when describing the last meeting Mr. Dell had with PDC’s independent directors, confirms that Mr. Dell was willing to resolve the proxy contest if PDC gave Kimmeridge confidential information and entered into a “stand-still agreement.” Future Drilling and A&D Activity – In Kimmeridge’s recent press release, Mr. Dell, who controls Kimmeridge, stated that he manages minerals acreage leased to PDC and in other areas. We still do not know the full scope of those interests. We believe such ownership rights present a misalignment of interest with other PDC shareholders and create potential conflicts. Both drilling decisions and potential acquisition targets should be considered by directors without regard to personal economics. Mr. Dell’s involvement with over 65 companies in the Delaware Basin would present conflicts with regard to critical strategic questions the Board is likely to address in the coming years.

In Kimmeridge’s recent press release, Mr. Dell, who controls Kimmeridge, stated that he manages minerals acreage leased to PDC and in other areas. We still do not know the full scope of those interests. We believe such ownership rights present a misalignment of interest with other PDC shareholders and create potential conflicts. Both drilling decisions and potential acquisition targets should be considered by directors without regard to personal economics. Mr. Dell’s involvement with over 65 companies in the Delaware Basin would present conflicts with regard to critical strategic questions the Board is likely to address in the coming years. Competitive Alignment – If Mr. Dell attempts to acquire further interests in the Delaware Basin through Kimmeridge, as he has in the past, he may be in direct competition with PDC’s own acquisition efforts. These conflicts raise significant concerns PDC has regarding potential diversion of the Company’s corporate opportunities as well as leakage of competitive information to Kimmeridge.

If Mr. Dell attempts to acquire further interests in the Delaware Basin through Kimmeridge, as he has in the past, he may be in direct competition with PDC’s own acquisition efforts. These conflicts raise significant concerns PDC has regarding potential diversion of the Company’s corporate opportunities as well as leakage of competitive information to Kimmeridge. Lack of Independence – Kimmeridge completed a sizeable transaction with PDC within the last three years and Mr. Dell and an entity controlled by James Adelson, another Kimmeridge nominee to the PDC Board, received significant sums in connection with this transaction. Additionally, Kimmeridge has disclosed to the Company an ongoing commercial relationship with PDC from which Kimmeridge periodically receives revenues from royalties, lease bonus, surface use and other agreements. These facts continue to raise doubts as to whether they would be considered independent of PDC.

Mr. Dell and Kimmeridge have refused to provide more specific information about Mr. Dell’s mineral interests, and they have still not adequately addressed the serious concerns we have about independence. PDC’s Board and management team remain focused on continuing to take actions in the best interest of all shareholders.

The PDC Board of Directors strongly recommends that shareholders protect the value of their investment by voting on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” PDC’s nominees, Barton R. Brookman, Mark E. Ellis, and Larry F. Mazza at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 29, 2019.

Additional materials regarding the Board’s recommendation for the 2019 Annual Meeting can be found at https://www.votewhiteforpdc.com .

EVERY SHAREHOLDER’S VOTE IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT,

NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES ARE OWNED.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Reeves and Culberson Counties, Texas. PDC’s operations are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and in the Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

