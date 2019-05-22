Theta Lake Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security

Theta Lake is among just four companies worldwide included in Gartner research that covers interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in network and cyber-physical systems security

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Lake, a leader in compliance artificial intelligence (AI) for video, voice, and unified digital communication, follows its recent selection out of 200 vendors into the 2019 FinTech Innovation Lab New York with being named by Gartner as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security*, making it one of only four companies in the world acknowledged this year in this category.



Theta Lake’s multi-patent pending AI helps compliance teams more effectively and quickly scale their compliance risk detection and the workflows for communication supervision of modern video, voice, and unified collaboration systems. “Voice and video content security remains poorly covered by traditional information security technologies, such as IDPS or network traffic analysis (NTA), data loss prevention, archiving, and eDiscovery,” Reed wrote.

“We’re excited that Gartner would recognize Theta Lake as a 2019 Cool Vendor,” said Devin Redmond, co-founder and CEO of Theta Lake. “As a team that’s been a part of delivering former leading web gateways, data loss prevention, and communication compliance systems, it is great to be noticed for our pioneering technology that addresses the broadening gaps in coverage for video, visual, and voice communications. To us, recognition like this lets us know we’re on the right track, and we’ll continue to innovate new ways to help our customers.”

* Gartner, Cool Vendors in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security, Earl Perkins, Neil MacDonald, Katell Thielemann, Brian Reed, 16 April 2019.

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake, a RegTech 100 company, provides cloud-based RegTech with compliance AI for video, voice, chat and other modern digital communications. Its patent-pending technology uses AI with deep learning, and seamlessly integrates with the leading communication platforms like Zoom, Red Box Recorders, RingCentral, Vbrick, Vidyard, Videolicious and more to detect compliance risks in what was shared, said or shown in modern digital communications. This includes AI to power directed workflow, adding consistency, efficiency and scale to the compliance review and supervision process while driving down the cost of compliance. To learn more, visit https://thetalake.com and follow us @thetalake .

