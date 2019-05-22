Global Homes and Buildings (H&B) Industry Outlook 2019
The H&B industry is expected to reach $1,298.45 billion in 2019, with market expansion driven by accelerated growth in segments such as smart homes, LED lighting, BEMS, HEMS, and residential energy storage.
The homes and buildings (H&B) industry continue to evolve, driven by transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud. These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation, and building energy management markets.
Even in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); fire and safety; and facilities management, technology is gradually penetrating to play a vital role in seamlessly integrating them to overall building management and optimisation. The convergence of technologies will continue to change the market dynamics of the H&B industry by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.
Research Scope
Home and Buildings industry is a dynamic and exciting space with huge opportunities for different tier-level participants. Leading players offer automation products, solutions, and digital services that help consumers stay connected and control their buildings. This ensures safe, secure, and efficient operation of buildings throughout the entire lifecycle. Disruptors and deeply entrenched participants are fiercely competitive in terms of business models, IoT-based product offerings, and price.
Therefore, it is necessary for participants to be aware of growth opportunities, target regions, technologies transforming the industry, and companies to watch in different markets to stay ahead of the competition. This outlook will help participants understand the dynamics of the industry in 2019 with a focus on key market developments and predictions and also help participants to identify disruptive trends discussed in this study. It will urge them to integrate those technologies into their products and solutions as well as evaluate the impact of it on respective markets.
Market trends have been analysed for the study period of 2018 to 2019, with the base year as 2018. The study deals with the H&B industry as 6 key segments: 1) Lighting - LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles; 2) Energy Management - Residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, and low-voltage power distribution; 3) Automation - Building automation and BEMS; 4) Facility management; 5) Fire, safety and security and 6) Smart homes.
Research Highlights
The study assesses and discusses the companies that performed well in 2018 and discusses the companies that are worth looking out for in 2019. Some companies considered for the study include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Osram, Signify, Daikin, Google, Amazon, Tesla, EcoEnergy Insights, Foghorn, 75F, Verdigris, Xiaomi, Netatmo, Sense, and Reliance Jio.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the growth opportunities, and where do they exist for the market participants?
- Which technologies are transforming the H&B industry?
- What are the companies to watch out for in 2019?
- Are the leading participants working on any new solutions in 2019?
- What are the key regions to target in 2019?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Predictions for 2019
- Disruptive Trends - 2019
- Global H&B Industry Revenue by Segments - 2018 and 2019
- Regional Trends for Developed Markets - 2019
- Regional Trends for Emerging Markets - 2019
- Key Technologies Transforming the H&B Industry
- H&B Industry - Winners of 2018
- H&B 2019 - Leading Companies to Watch
- H&B 2019 - Emerging Companies to Watch
- Start-ups and Emerging Companies Ecosystem
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management
2. 2019 Segment Outlook
- Research Scope
3. Lighting
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Residential LED Lighting
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Non-residential LED Lighting
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Lighting Control and Lighting Management Systems
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Smart Street Lighting and Smart Lamp Poles Market
4. Smart Homes
- Key Market Developments - Smart Homes
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Smart Homes
- Smart Speaker Sales Soaring High - Driving Smart Home Adoption
- Connected Cars and Smart Homes - Crossover Opportunities
- Home Energy Management - Smart Thermostat
5. Energy Management
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Residential Battery Storage
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Low-voltage Switchgear
- 2019 Market Snapshot - HVAC Equipment
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Refrigeration Solutions*
6. Automation
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Building Automation System
- 2019 Market Snapshot - BEMS
- Evolution of Building Management
7. Facility Management
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Facility Management (FM)
- FM Market Roadmap
8. Fire, Safety & Security
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Fire Safety
- 2019 Market Snapshot - Electronic Security
9. Regional Outlook
- LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region
- Li-Fi - Technology Adoption by Region
- BEMS Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Smart Homes Penetration by Region
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Products
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Secured Open-source Platform
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Products with Functionality Integration
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Customer-centric Approach
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions
12. Appendix
