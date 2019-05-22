FMC GlobalSat Signs Operating Agreement with AT&T





Company will deploy converged wireless services and satellite connectivity to facilitate IoT applications offshore and in transit

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- FMC GlobalSat, a leader in delivering reliable, secure, and cost-effective Fixed Mobile Convergence solutions, will provide AT&T 4G LTE wireless connectivity to its enterprise customers to help drive the next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) and transportation applications through converged wireless services and satellite connectivity.

FMC GlobalSat’s 4G/LTSAT service bundles software, hardware, and network access into a single usage-based subscription model that is simple to deploy and cost-effective for many applications.

Through its 4G/LTSAT converged connectivity solution, FMC GlobalSat delivers network uptime at rates approaching 99.96 percent. Customers using FMC GlobalSat’s services include leading cruise lines, energy producers, and maritime operators in the United States, and across the globe.

“FMC GlobalSat is excited to provide our customers with connectivity through the AT&T 4G LTE network,” said Emmanuel Cotrel, chief executive officer of FMC GlobalSat. “Working with a top-tier provider like AT&T enhances our ability to deliver the most reliable cost-effective solutions in every sector. With many organizations looking to implement reliable and low-cost IoT applications, we are confident that our converged connectivity offering will resonate with many organizations.”

“FMC GlobalSat’s approach to mobile is unique in the industry and our 4G LTE connectivity will help enable adoption of these applications,” said Joe Mosele, vice president, IoT Solutions at AT&T. “The solution is perfectly positioned to address the complexities of IoT applications.”

In addition to its relationship with AT&T, FMC GlobalSat leverages HTS (High Throughput Satellite) connections utilizing the Kymeta software-steered flat-panel very small aperture terminal (VSAT) antenna. This platform constantly monitors signal strength and network throughput, and automatically switches traffic to the path with the strongest signal without any intervention. This seamless connectivity facilitates real-time applications and monitoring regardless of location, and the service is particularly well-suited for offshore, maritime, in-transit, and remote geographic installation use cases.

For more information about FMC GlobalSat please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com

About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat is a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to geographically remote businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity. Partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers, FMC GlobalSat delivers a converged connectivity solution that incorporates 4G wireless solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and high-throughput satellite (HTS) communications. The company’s network incorporates Tier 1 carriers, and satellite infrastructure that includes 53 satellites, eight teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic cable, and a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization. For more information about FMC GlobalSat, please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com .

