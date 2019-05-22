Compound Semiconductor Roadmapping and Impact Asssessment, 2019 Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor: Roadmapping and Impact Asssessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A compound semiconductor is the combination of two or more elements in the periodic table. Compound semiconductors cater to 4 major industrial segments which are high power electronics, photonics, sensors, and communication. The power semiconductors are capable of acting as a switch to amplify current or voltage which has enabled them to serve diverse applications ranging from logic gates in the computer processors to sound amplifiers.



Research and development toward improving the performance parameters of compound semiconductors and to determine new semiconductor materials which can become an alternative for silicon is an ongoing process. Compound semiconductors are being developed in order to propel the rapid advancements in technology like 5G (5th generation) communication, wireless charging, and energy conversion.



This technology and innovation report offers insights on the recent innovations in compound semiconductors. The scope of this research service focuses mainly on some prominent compound semiconductor materials such as GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon carbide), which are opening up new avenues in the industries like power electronics industry as a promising alternative for silicon semiconductors. This research service also offers insights on applications that might evolve in the next 5 to 6 years.



This report covers various compound technologies and includes the following modules:

Technology landscape

Applications assessment

Factors influencing development and adoption - Key drivers and challenges

Global trends and innovation indicators

Stakeholder Initiatives and Innovation profiles

The breadth of applications impacted

Technology and application roadmaps showing the future prospects for transistors

Strategic insights about the market and emerging trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Research Findings



2. Technology and Application Landscape Assessment

2.1 Technological Significance of Compound Semiconductors in Today's Electronics Industry

2.2 Characteristics of Most Commonly Used Compound Semiconductors

2.3 Emerging Applications, Silicon Limitations, and Miniaturization of Circuits are Driving Compound Semiconductors

2.4 Energy Efficiency and Rising Demand for Green Energy Propels the Development of Compound Semiconductors

2.5 High Cost of Production and Fabrication Complexities are Hampering the Growth of Compound Semiconductors

2.6 Application Diversity of Compound Semiconductors



3. Compound Semiconductors - Global Trends, Patent, and Funding Analysis, and Supply Chain Analysis

3.1 Compound Semiconductors Drive Opportunities in High Power Electronics and RF

3.2 Academic and Industrial Collaborations and Initiatives of Japanese Firms are Key Enablers of Compound Semiconductors

3.3 GaN and SiC are Dominating the Compound Semiconductor Research

3.4 Key Focus Areas and Major Patent Holders in Compound Semiconductors

3.5 Government Investment and Venture Funding are Enabling Developments in Compound Semiconductors

3.6 Industry Value Chain of Compound Semiconductors

3.7 Supply Chain Model of Compound Semiconductors

3.8 Compound Semiconductor Innovations in North America

3.9 Compound Semiconductor Innovations in Europe

3.10 Compound Semiconductor Innovations in Asia



4. Compound Semiconductors - Impact Analysis, Future Roadmap, and Growth Analysis

4.1 Technology Roadmap of Compound Semiconductors

4.2 Impact of Compound Semiconductors on 4 Major Industries - HPE, Photonics, Communication, and Sensors

4.3 Material Innovations and Advancements in Wafer Fabrication Technologies will Accelerate Growth in Compound Semiconductors

4.4 Device and System Module Manufacturers Encourage Developments in Compound Semiconductor-based Products

4.5 From the Analyst's Desk: What is the Nature of Competition and Global Adoption Scenario for Compound Semiconductors

4.6 From the Analyst's Desk: What are Key Attractive Applications and Future Opportunities for Power Semiconductors?



5. Industry Contacts



