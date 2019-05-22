Global Diesel Engine Heavy-Duty TrucksTechnology Roadmap 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diesel Engine Technology Roadmap for Heavy-Duty Trucks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Greenhouse gas/fuel efficiency regulations in TRIAD countries and increasingly stringent tailpipe emission standards in developing countries will shape the powertrain strategies of OEMs over the next decade. This study provides an overview of key future fuel efficiency and tailpipe emission regulations across different regions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. North America is adopting GHG regulations and will next focus on ultra NOx regulations (medium-term). Europe has developed a tool for CO2 monitoring and will soon implement GHG regulations. India will shift from BS IV to BS VI (equivalent to the Euro VI) by 2020; it will have a fuel efficiency regulation in place from 2018. China will shift to China VI in 2 phases - 2020 and 2023; Phase 3 fuel efficiency regulations will be implemented in 2023.



These regulations will augment the penetration of advanced diesel engine technologies such as advanced turbochargers, automated manual transmission, advanced after treatment systems, and electrification. In addition, novel engine architecture such as opposed-piston engines, split-cycle engines, double compression expansion engines, and the Miller cycle will be explored to improve the brake thermal efficiency of diesel engines.



Falling battery prices, broader incentive policies, and charging infrastructure developments will boost the trend of electrification. Battery pack prices are expected to fall below $100 per kWh by 2023, with high battery production capacities of 250+ GWh globally. With growing battery availability and technology-readiness, fully electric vehicles will gain prominence and will be largely used across all regions by 2025. OEMs have also announced plans to manufacture electric trucks and range-extended powertrain. Fuel cell technology will gain prominence after 2022 due to the advantages of reduced component weight and packaging size.



North American OEMs have commercialized most technological advancements from the SuperTruck I program, and a strong push for electrification across major OEMs and EV start-ups is being observed. European OEMs are shifting to vertically integrated engines and transmission with proprietary turbochargers, and these facilitate precise control over vehicle drivetrain.



As part of powertrain diversification, OEMs are focusing on proprietary natural gas engines and EV platforms. Chinese OEMs are leveraging technology partnerships with European OEMs and engine research institutes to upgrade diesel engines to meet upcoming regulations. Further, government incentives are driving rapid progress in electrification across different Chinese OEMs. Indian OEMs are adopting a two-pronged approach by improving in-house engine platforms and sourcing advanced diesel engine technologies from tier 1 engine suppliers, Japanese OEMs, and European engine research institutes.



Research scope



The study aims to identify the major powertrain strategies that will be deployed by OEMs to meet forthcoming fuel efficiency and GHG regulations.



Research Highlights

Provide a strategic overview of the regional regulations that control emission and help to improve fuel efficiency and quality in North America, Europe, China, and India

Discuss the technology penetration of advanced powertrain technologies across rigid and tractor vehicles

Provide a technology outlook of the advanced diesel engine technologies used in HD vehicles

Furnish a strategic overview of electrification uptake across HD vehicles

Discuss powertrain outlook, penetration, and technology deep dive of global HD OEMs

Provide strategic recommendations and conclusions for OEMs in the HD truck market

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key tailpipe emission and fuel efficiency and economy regulations shaping the dynamics of the powertrain strategies of global OEMs?

What is the technology penetration of advanced power train technologies across rigid and tractor vehicles in North America, Europe, China, and India?

What is the technology outlook of advanced diesel engine technologies?

What are the key developments in terms of the electrification of global HD trucks?

What are the key powertrain strategies of global HD truck OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Takeaways

Diesel Engine Powertrain Trends for 2025 and Beyond

HD Vehicle Emission Regulations Outlook

GHG/Fuel Economy Regulations Outlook

HD Truck Powertrain Overview

Diesel versus Electric Long-Haul Truck TCO Comparison

Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Technology Penetration versus Region-Tractor Segment

Key OEM Diesel Powertrain Strategies

Regulatory Environment and OEM Compliance Strategy

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. DEFINITIONS

Definitions of Key Technologies

4. GLOBAL EMISSION AND FUEL ECONOMY AND QUALITY REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Global Regulations - Tailpipe and Fuel Economy and Quality

Global Tractor Truck Standards for CO2 Reduction

Global Emission Regulation Limits

Powertrain Technologies for Fuel Efficiency Improvements

Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Line-Haul Tractor

Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential: Class 8 Line-Haul Tractor-Engine Technology

Technology Penetration versus Region - Tractor and Rigid

5. ADVANCED DIESEL ENGINE TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Engine Technology Packages and Effective Fuel Consumption Reduction

Technology Outlook - Waste Heat Recovery

Technology Outlook - Miller Cycle in Engines: Scania

Technology Outlook - Split Cycle Engine: Ricardo

Technology Outlook - Double Compression Expansion Engine: Volvo

Technology Outlook - Opposed Piston Engine: Achates Power

Technology Outlook - Multi-functional SCR - DPF After treatment Systems

Technology Outlook - 48V System Design

6. POWERTRAIN REGULATORY AND TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK - NORTH AMERICA

Regulatory Environment - North America

GHG and Fuel Economy Standards - North America

CARB Ultra-Low NOx Regulations - Impact on Powertrain

North American Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Ultra-Low Nox - Enabling Technologies

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: North America

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: North America

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - North America

7. POWERTRAIN REGULATORY AND TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK - EUROPE

Regulatory Environment - Europe

HD Vehicle CO2 Standards - Europe

European Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: Europe

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: Europe

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - Europe

8. POWERTRAIN REGULATORY AND TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK - CHINA

Regulatory Environment - China

China's Fuel Efficiency Standards

Chinese Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: China

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: China

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - China

9. POWERTRAIN REGULATORY AND TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK - INDIA

Regulatory Environment - India

Fuel Consumption Standards - India

Indian Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot

Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: India

Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: India

OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - India

10. PROGRESSION OF ELECTRIFICATION TECHNOLOGY

Electric HD Market Outlook of Key Regions - 2025

Global Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) Adoption Perspective

Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Adoption Perspective

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Adoption Perspective

OEM New Dedicated Platforms - Powertrain Flexibility Comparison

11. GLOBAL OEM POWERTRAIN STRATEGIES - POWERTRAIN STRATEGY: AB VOLVO

12. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - NAVISTAR, INC.

13. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - VW GROUP (MAN SE)

14. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - VW GROUP (SCANIA)

15. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - PACCAR INC.

16. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - DAIMLER AG

17. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - CUMMINS INC

18. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - IVECO

19. POWERTRAIN STRATEGYASHOK LEYLAND

20. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - TATA MOTORS

21. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

22. POWERTRAIN STRATEGY - HINO MOTORS, LTD.

23. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Breakthrough Trends and Companies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

24. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



