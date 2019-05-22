Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019: Growing Popularity of Targeted Therapies & Limited Access to Treatment
The cervical cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.
The advancements in diagnostics are one of the key factors expected to trigger the cervical cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. Many medical devices companies are focusing on developing a revolutionary modular device for cervical cancer screening and diagnosis.
This device has a dedicated computer with proprietary software, which helps in the accurate diagnosis of cancer. Therefore, such advances in diagnostic techniques of cervical cancers will not only help in identifying the correct stage of the carcinoma but also aid the oncologists in providing the right treatment to patients.
Market Overview
The growing popularity of targeted therapies
The growing R&D in this space and the positive clinical trials of late-stage molecules further support the growth prospects of the global cervical cancer treatment market during the forecast period.
Limited access to treatment
The lack of awareness and access to appropriate providers have been limiting the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers including cervical cancer.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
PART 15: APPENDIX
