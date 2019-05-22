Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019: Growing Popularity of Targeted Therapies & Limited Access to Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cervical cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.



The advancements in diagnostics are one of the key factors expected to trigger the cervical cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. Many medical devices companies are focusing on developing a revolutionary modular device for cervical cancer screening and diagnosis.



This device has a dedicated computer with proprietary software, which helps in the accurate diagnosis of cancer. Therefore, such advances in diagnostic techniques of cervical cancers will not only help in identifying the correct stage of the carcinoma but also aid the oncologists in providing the right treatment to patients.



Market Overview



The growing popularity of targeted therapies



The growing R&D in this space and the positive clinical trials of late-stage molecules further support the growth prospects of the global cervical cancer treatment market during the forecast period.



Limited access to treatment



The lack of awareness and access to appropriate providers have been limiting the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers including cervical cancer.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ba1fh





