INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of International Speedway Corporation is Fair to Shareholders – ISCA, ISCB

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the sale of International Speedway Corporation (“International Speedway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISCA) (OTC: ISCB) to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. (“NASCAR”) is fair to International Speedway shareholders.



The International Speedway merger investigation concerns whether International Speedway and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for International Speedway shareholders; (2) determine whether NASCAR is underpaying for International Speedway; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for International Speedway shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an International Speedway shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/international-speedway-corporation-merger-nascar-isca-iscb-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

