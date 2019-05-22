C&F Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

WEST POINT, Va., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declared a regular cash dividend of 37 cents per common share, which is payable July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- In addition, the board of directors has authorized a program, effective June 1, 2019, to repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Corporation’s common stock through May 31, 2020. Repurchases under the program may be made through privately negotiated transactions or open market transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shares repurchased will be returned to the status of authorized and unissued shares of common stock. The timing, number and purchase price of shares repurchased under the program, if any, will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the shares, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other conditions, and there is no assurance that the Corporation will purchase any shares under the program. The Corporation’s previous share repurchase program was last authorized by the board of directors in April 2018 for the repurchase of up to $5.0 million of the Corporation’s common stock and will expire on May 31, 2019. Under that program, beginning in November 2018, the Corporation has repurchased $3.4 million of its common stock.

