Micronotes Names Fintech Veteran David Stansel VP of Regional Sales

Leader in AI-driven marketing automation adds Stansel’s deep experience selling to large banking institutions

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micronotes , the leading provider of artificially intelligent marketing automation for digital banking, today announced the appointment of David Stansel as regional vice president of sales.



/EIN News/ -- Stansel joins the company from FIS, where he was a senior sales executive responsible for selling to the 100 largest U.S. banks. He also sold to banks as a senior sales executive for ARGO Data Resource Corp. At Micronotes he is focusing on bringing the benefits of the company’s artificially intelligent marketing automation platform to those same big banks.

“Dave has had tremendous success selling software solutions to large financial institutions,” said Christian Klacko, cofounder and COO of Micronotes. “Through his work at FIS and ARGO, he is well known as a trusted solution provider to the country’s top banks, a key growth target for Micronotes.”

Micronotes’ cloud-based, AI-driven platform leverages bank-held data to conduct relevant, personalized conversations with consumers during online and mobile banking sessions. These conversations—which take just seconds—enable institutions to validate customers’ needs and make appropriate offers that generate qualified leads. These interactions help institutions better understand their existing customer base and cross-sell financial products and services.

“Digital banking is changing the industry,” said Stansel. “Bankers urgently need a solution that enables them to engage with users who seldom visit branches. Micronotes enables bankers to engage with—and sell to—customers who prefer to bank online and on mobile devices. I’m excited to join a company that meets this need with superb technology and customer service.”

About Micronotes

Micronotes is the leader in AI-driven marketing automation for financial institutions. The company’s fast, automated and cloud-based platform applies machine learning to customer data to improve engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through digital channels. Privately held, Micronotes is based in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.micronotes.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Kevin Flanagan

Micronotes

+1-857-302-0731

media@micronotes.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.