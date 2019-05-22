Campbell River, British Columbia, Fishing and Adventure Tour Sectors Embrace Sustainability for 2019 and Beyond

Businesses Take Positive Steps Toward Environmental Protection and Awareness

CAMPBELL RIVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Campbell River today announced that an increasing number of its stakeholders are taking steps toward a sustainable approach to the environment as the 2019 tourism season begins. A mecca for outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts, Campbell River is a city nestled in nature, welcoming visitors year-round to its many wilderness and marine parks, fishing hotspots, marinas, golf courses, campgrounds, historic institutions and cultural sites. With a recent boost in tourism to the area, many businesses are taking steps to better protect natural resources and maintain an ecological balance.



Releasing Chinook salmon in Campbell River, British Columbia. CREDIT: Austin Heffelfinger for FishingBC.



Campbell River, British Columbia, welcomes anglers of all ages to fish year-round for 5 species of salmon, lingcod, cutthroat trout, and steelhead. CREDIT: Curtis Smith, Coastal Wilderness Adventures.



Campbell River, British Columbia, fishing and adventure tour businesses take positive steps toward environmental awareness and protection. CREDIT: Tom Parker





/EIN News/ -- “We are encouraged to see so many local businesses taking meaningful steps toward protecting the natural environment that is so important to residents and visitors,” said Kirsten Soder, Executive Director, Destination Campbell River. “Everything that people love about British Columbia – the ocean, forests, mountains and wildlife – is right here in Campbell River and the Discovery Passage. The increase in sustainable environmental practices across the community is remarkable and is sure to strengthen Campbell River’s reputation as a must-visit destination.”

Fisheries

Though recent fisheries management measures enacted by the Department of Fisheries (DFO) delay the retention of any chinook salmon until mid-July, catch-and-release opportunities are still available and the Campbell River sport fishing experience remains a key attraction for visitors from all over the world. The area’s hotels, resorts and sport fishing businesses expect to welcome thousands of anglers in 2019 to fish for all 5 species of salmon, lingcod, cutthroat trout and steelhead. Crabbing and prawning are also popular activities.

“The BC coast offers the best and most diverse variety of experience for sport fishing anywhere in the world,” said Owen Bird, Executive Director of the Sport Fishing Institute of British Columbia. “The Campbell River area has a long and rich sport fishing history. Local fishing guides and charter operators reflect that in their respect for and investment in the marine environment. The sport fishing community members are active and long-time participants in restoration and enhancement projects in the area, and all look forward to local traditions like the famed Tyee Club row boat fishery for large chinook salmon that happens every late summer near the mouth of the Campbell River. It’s exciting to see the Campbell River tourism sector joining forces and recognizing the important links between fish, sport fishing, and the community.”

Global Recognition

Leading the latest charge toward environmental stewardship in Campbell River is Campbell River Whale Watching who announced recently that they have partnered with Wilderness International and is now officially a carbon neutral operation.

“British Columbia is known for its beauty and pristine nature and we want to continue to share that experience with new and return visitors,” said Stephen Gabrysh, Owner/Operator of Campbell River Whale Watching. “Through our carbon neutral commitment, we protect one square meter of rainforest for every guest who joins one of our wildlife watching tours. We are hoping that by continuing the sustainability conversation, we will inspire other local companies to join us in our efforts.”

More information about what Campbell River’s fishing and adventure tour operators have in store for 2019 can be found at Destination Campbell River’s website.

About Destination Campbell River https://www.campbellriver.travel/

The official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the City of Campbell River, Destination Campbell River delivers innovative and impactful tourism marketing initiatives and services that promote the region’s attributes to visitors worldwide. Operated locally, the organization is managed by Destination Think!, the global experts in modern destination marketing, and supported by the Regional DMO (Tourism Vancouver Island) and Provincial DMO (Destination BC) who work together to grow visitation to the region year-round.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Soder

Destination Campbell River

kirsten@destinationthink.com

250-914-7891

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6deede1d-55d1-4af7-b9e5-0e935256b397

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6589810b-ba35-48d4-bf00-54c37467989e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62911142-4c9e-4ec2-ad8a-b3cad19c5d0c



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.