Global Chemotherapy Treatment Market Report 2019: Focus on Antimetabolites, Plant derivatives, Cytotoxic Antibiotics, & Alkylating Agents
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemotherapy Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemotherapy treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.
The recent approvals of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer is one of the key factors expected to trigger the chemotherapy treatment market during the forecast period. With the rising prevalence of cancer, the demand for chemotherapeutics agents is increasing. The market has witnessed recent approvals of chemotherapeutics agents such as TECENTRIQ by regulatory authorities in different regions. TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide is being used for first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage, small-cell lung cancer. This will boost the chemotherapy treatment market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Availability of drugs to treat the side-effects of chemotherapy
The drugs used in chemotherapy for cancer treatment have several side-effects such as vomiting and nausea, hypersensitivity reactions, and neutropenia. Hence, the availability of drugs to treat these side-effects will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Emerging targeted therapies
The market has witnessed the development and approval of targeted therapies to treat different cancers, such as prostate cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, and thyroid cancer. This may pose a challenge to the global chemotherapy treatment market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market are focusing on the development of combination therapies with chemotherapy drugs along with targeted therapies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUG CLASS
- Market segmentation by drug class
- Comparison by drug class
- Antimetabolites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Plant derivatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cytotoxic antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Alkylating agents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by drug class
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Market trends
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hojh2y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oncology Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.