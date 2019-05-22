Global Chemotherapy Treatment Market Report 2019: Focus on Antimetabolites, Plant derivatives, Cytotoxic Antibiotics, & Alkylating Agents

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemotherapy Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chemotherapy treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.



The recent approvals of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer is one of the key factors expected to trigger the chemotherapy treatment market during the forecast period. With the rising prevalence of cancer, the demand for chemotherapeutics agents is increasing. The market has witnessed recent approvals of chemotherapeutics agents such as TECENTRIQ by regulatory authorities in different regions. TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide is being used for first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage, small-cell lung cancer. This will boost the chemotherapy treatment market growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Availability of drugs to treat the side-effects of chemotherapy



The drugs used in chemotherapy for cancer treatment have several side-effects such as vomiting and nausea, hypersensitivity reactions, and neutropenia. Hence, the availability of drugs to treat these side-effects will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Emerging targeted therapies



The market has witnessed the development and approval of targeted therapies to treat different cancers, such as prostate cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, and thyroid cancer. This may pose a challenge to the global chemotherapy treatment market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market are focusing on the development of combination therapies with chemotherapy drugs along with targeted therapies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUG CLASS

Market segmentation by drug class

Comparison by drug class

Antimetabolites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Plant derivatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cytotoxic antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Alkylating agents - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by drug class

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Market trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



