Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report 2019-2023
Dublin, May 22, 2019 -- The "Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center market in Southeast Asia will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.
A major factor contributing to the growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia is digital transformation initiatives and efforts. Digital transformation initiatives are among the key priorities of the governments of several countries in Southeast Asia. Singapore topped the rankings in the Asian Digital Transformation Index 2018. Digital transformation has been among the top priorities of the country. Digital transformation efforts such as digital transactions. cybersecurity, and accounting require flexible and agile data centers to support the changing needs of organizations.
Market Overview
Proximity to connectivity gateways and presence of strong submarine cable networks
Internet landing stations, which are also sometimes called connectivity gateways, are locations where submarine cables connect to the network infrastructure of a particular region. Such stations are strategically located in areas where marine traffic is minimal to reduce the risk of damage to cables by objects such as the anchors of ships. The presence of strong submarine cable networks and proximity to Internet lancing stations such as the Changi Cable Landing Station help control connectivity costs and reduce latency. These factors have contributed to the growth of data centers in Singapore.
Shortage of land in Singapore
Singapore has emerged as a preferred destination for data center operators due to its network infrastructure and the presence of Internet landing stations, favorable government policies, and a conducive business environment. However, data center operators are exposed to zoning restrictions and a shortage of land. The presence of zoning restrictions, and the need to obtain consent from Jurong Town Corporations complicate issues related to the shortage of land.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of few companies including NTT Communications Corp. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the proximity to connectivity gateways and presence of strong submarine cable networks and digital transformation initiatives and efforts, will provide considerable growth opportunities data center market in Southeast Asia manufactures.
Amazon Web Services Inc., Digital Realty Inc., Equinix Inc., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Market segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by component
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Singapore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Thailand - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift toward large data center facilities
- Focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy
- Move toward edge facilities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Digital Realty Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
