Global Fluff Pulp Market Report 2019: Easy Availability and Increasing Adoption of Fluff Pulp Alternative

The "Global Fluff Pulp Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fluff pulp market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

The growth in elderly population and increase in the number of patients with incontinence is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth. Consumers are increasingly looking for personal hygiene products with improved softness, low bulkiness, and advanced fluid management. Fluff pulp can help in meeting all the above requirements.

Fluff pulp often offers good permeability, insulation, water absorption, and anti-odor functions. As a result, the rising elderly population and increasing number of patients using adult incontinence and related products will eventually impact the fluff pulp market positively in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

Growth in the elderly population and an increase in the number of patients with incontinence

The rise in elderly population and an increase in the number of patients using adult incontinence and related products drive the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

Easy availability of substitutes

The easy availability and increasing adoption of fluff pulp alternative products are expected to hinder the growth of the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are focusing on aligning their business activities to create sustainable business models that are based on renewable solutions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Diapers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Feminine hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Focus on forestry and plantation management
  • Advancements in manufacturing processes
  • Increasing adoption of air-laid papers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIN SA
  • Domtar Corp.
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • International Paper
  • Suzano Papel e Celulose

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwibed




         
         
         
         
         
