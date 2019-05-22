Global Dimethylformamide Market to 2023
The dimethylformamide market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
Growing applications for DMF is one of the major factor driving the growth of the dimethylformamide market. DMF is an organic, colorless, and hygroscopic liquid compound with a sight amine odor. It is used as a universal solvent in various industries, such as petrochemical, agrochemical, polymer manufacturing, and synthetic fiber manufacturing, due to its physical and chemical properties. It is also used in applications such as textiles, copper clad laminate, and leather manufacturing. The growing number of applications of DMF will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing demand for DMF in China
China is the leading producer and consumer of DMF and accounted for 76%-79% of the global DMF consumption in 2018. In this country, DMF is used as a feedstock to produce polyurethane (PU), an essential chemical used in various industries and a solvent used the in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, acrylic fiber, and electronics industries. The growing elderly population in China will drive the demand for pharmaceuticals in the form of antibiotics and other consumable drugs, therefore, the demand for DMF during the forecast period.
Human health hazards caused by DMF
DMF is highly dangerous for human beings when exposed through inhalation of vapor or skin contact at occupational sites. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), acute exposure to DMF has been observed to cause damage to the liver in human beings. Thus, human health hazards caused by DMF is one of the major factor that will impede the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Merck KGaA and The Chemours Co. the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing applications for DMF and growing demand for DMF in China, will provide considerable growth opportunities to dimethylformamide manufactures.
BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and The Chemours Co. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing agriculture industry
- Rising R&D activities on DMF
- Increasing production capacity for thermoplastic PU
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- The Chemours Co.
PART 14: APPENDIX
