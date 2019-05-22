Global Dimethylformamide Market to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dimethylformamide Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dimethylformamide market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Growing applications for DMF is one of the major factor driving the growth of the dimethylformamide market. DMF is an organic, colorless, and hygroscopic liquid compound with a sight amine odor. It is used as a universal solvent in various industries, such as petrochemical, agrochemical, polymer manufacturing, and synthetic fiber manufacturing, due to its physical and chemical properties. It is also used in applications such as textiles, copper clad laminate, and leather manufacturing. The growing number of applications of DMF will boost market growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growing demand for DMF in China



China is the leading producer and consumer of DMF and accounted for 76%-79% of the global DMF consumption in 2018. In this country, DMF is used as a feedstock to produce polyurethane (PU), an essential chemical used in various industries and a solvent used the in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, acrylic fiber, and electronics industries. The growing elderly population in China will drive the demand for pharmaceuticals in the form of antibiotics and other consumable drugs, therefore, the demand for DMF during the forecast period.



Human health hazards caused by DMF



DMF is highly dangerous for human beings when exposed through inhalation of vapor or skin contact at occupational sites. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), acute exposure to DMF has been observed to cause damage to the liver in human beings. Thus, human health hazards caused by DMF is one of the major factor that will impede the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of dimethylformamide market during the 2019-2023, view the full report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Merck KGaA and The Chemours Co. the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing applications for DMF and growing demand for DMF in China, will provide considerable growth opportunities to dimethylformamide manufactures.



BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and The Chemours Co. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing agriculture industry

Rising R&D activities on DMF

Increasing production capacity for thermoplastic PU

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Co.

Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

The Chemours Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX



