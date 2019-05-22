Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG ), today announced that Monique Dumais has been appointed to the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for both the parent company, Encore Capital Group, as well as for its U.S. business, Midland Credit Management (MCM).



/EIN News/ -- “Technology plays an integral role in all that we do at Encore, from better serving our consumers to ensuring we are meeting our compliance goals,” said Ashish Masih, Encore’s President and CEO. “We feel that Monique’s skillset uniquely positions her to help us continue to enhance our technology and information security capabilities.”

Ms. Dumais comes to Encore from Bank of America, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Technology Executive. In this role, Ms. Dumais was responsible for enterprise document, content and record services, and led a diverse, global team of 500 IT professionals across sites in the U.S. and India. Ms. Dumais also served in leadership roles responsible for business process operations and loss mitigation technology for the bank. Prior to these assignments, Ms. Dumais served in an executive capacity with Balboa Insurance Group, which was acquired by Bank of America in 2008.

“The proactive, forward-thinking approach to technology that Encore and MCM share, coupled with their consumer-centric philosophy, fully align with the values and skills I’ve developed over 16 years in the financial services industry,” said Dumais. “I’m excited to join this growing, dynamic organization.”

Ms. Dumais graduated from Sault College of Applied Arts and Technology in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com . More information about the Company’s Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/ . More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at http://www.cabotcm.com . Information found on the company’s, MCM’s, or Cabot’s website is not incorporated by reference.

