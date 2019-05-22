BRIGHTSPACE FINDS A HOME AT MCCORMICK THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

190-year old Seminary Chooses to Make a Difference with D2L

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced that McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago — a nearly 200-year old theological graduate school — is moving into its future, powered by D2L.

“It was important for us to have a learning platform that would be the best-possible fit for our institution,” said Barbara Fassett, Director of Information Technology at McCormick Theological Seminary. “We know that D2L has features that were lacking in our previous platform, it integrates with our existing Student Information System, and that is both powerful and easy to use. For us, there was no question that it was D2L.”

McCormick is a theological graduate school within the intellectual and theological tradition of the Presbyterian Church (USA). From its foundation in 1829, McCormick has had a long history of being on the cutting-edge of theological education. From the time that it moved to Chicago in 1860, the seminary’s identity has been deeply connected to the city, and its student body has been named one of the most diverse in North America. McCormick seeks to help students make a positive difference in the world — in countries all around the world.

In 2018, McCormick set out to find a new learning platform that would help them reach every learner in their campus, and online. They chose Brightspace for the following reasons:

Robust analytics : For both in-class and distance learners, faculty wanted analytics features that their previous system simply couldn’t provide. Brightspace offered an easy way to do that, with very little customization required.

: For both in-class and distance learners, faculty wanted analytics features that their previous system simply couldn’t provide. Brightspace offered an easy way to do that, with very little customization required. Seamless integration : Because Brightspace integrated with their Student Information System, it was a painless transition to a new system — which was important for a smaller school with limited resources.

: Because Brightspace integrated with their Student Information System, it was a painless transition to a new system — which was important for a smaller school with limited resources. Culture and vision: In D2L, McCormick found something of a soulmate — a company that’s dedicated to transformational education powered by innovation. And Brightspace — like the seminary — will continue to evolve as it pursues that vision.

“The three institutional changes that McCormick has identified — diversity, innovation generational — are being dealt with by institutions around the world,” said April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Success and Experience at D2L. “We’re pleased to have been chosen by a school with such a rich intellectual tradition and a bright, promising future.”

