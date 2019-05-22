REPL Group Expands Retail Market Foothold with an 85% Increase in North American Growth

Workforce Management Technology Contributes to the Firm’s Rapid Growth among Fortune 500 Customers

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPL Group , a world-leading consultancy and technology group specializing in workforce transformation, supply chain, customer experience and enterprise systems, has announced today that it has seen an 85% increase in North American business in the past year. Headquartered in the UK, REPL Group is a global systems integrator that utilizes its in-house-developed machine learning and AI software, ADAPT , to provide workforce transformation, supply chain, customer experience and enterprise systems, as well as forecasting technology and consulting to large global retailers.



“Retail has been going through a major transformation over the past few years when it comes to technology, with a lot of innovation taking place in the background” said Mike Callender, Executive Chairman of REPL Group. “Many organizations have reached the point where they’ve put new frameworks in place, they are operating in the cloud, and now is the time to utilize the advantages of those technologies to collect and analyze data in a way that can provide immense value. REPL Group is excited to be advising global brands on how to do that most efficiently and with the biggest yield to their bottom line.”

REPL Group is well-poised to advise large, global brands on how to best digitize their business thanks to its understanding and expertise surrounding retail transformational solutions. This was most noted by its recent key research revealing that understaffing remained retail workers’ biggest frustration, with over 80 percent of said workers claiming that more efficient management of stores and better forecasting would improve overall job satisfaction.

As part of its commitment to North America, REPL Group has been garnering insights from customers and partners throughout the country at major industry shows to include National Retail Federation and Future Stores , has secured accolades from global associations for ongoing deployment of services and solutions that enable retail vendors to best mitigate the workforce management future.

In addition to its U.S. expansion, over the last year, REPL Group has also opened new offices in Japan, South Africa and Singapore. This worldwide presence has allowed REPL Group to enter new markets including Canada, Germany, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea to become a truly global company.

As it has continued to grow, REPL Group has increased investment in its technology team, allowing it to make great strides in automated testing and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This innovation is expected to continue with the appointment of Rafik Salama as head of data science to strengthen the company’s dedicated data science division. The role will see Salama work on innovation for retailers, advising on organizational strategies for data-driven approaches and leading the data science team in working with organizations to transform their businesses.

About REPL Group

REPL Group is a world-leading consulting and technology group specializing in workforce management, supply chain, point of sale and in-store digital solutions. Since its beginnings in 2007, the UK-headquartered firm, formed by a specialist team with highly-successful retail careers, has enjoyed year-on-year growth by drawing on its experience and expertise to deliver visionary professional services and unique solutions that transform business operations. In the US, REPL Group serves the largest US retailer and is expanding its North American presence following the recent opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas.

