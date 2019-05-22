Appliqate acquires leading education technology provider Onfire Learning LLC.

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate (APQT) a Wyoming Corporation, announces the acquisition of Onfire’s Learning LLC, a UTAH company, Headquartered in St. George, Utah. Appliqate will utilize Onfire’s Learning tools to provide a global blockchain educational access platform.



Onfire Learning provides an innovative approach to education. The learning management system (LMS) provides a personalized path for each student. It also offers a full content catalog for grades 6-12 that will allow the users to provide the best education for each individual student. Onfire’s products have helped thousands of students and educators maneuver through a unique personalized learning approach. Over 2 million activities, (tests, quizzes, assignments and lessons), have been completed through the platform.

“I am excited to work with Appliqate. We love to aid people in the learning process, and feel like blockchain will be the future of education. My team of developers and I are looking forward to helping launch the Blockchain educational access platform.

,” stated Dustin Garr

The Blockchain global platform will be tailored to both the general public and entrepreneurs who need the tools to a successful learning experience.

Appliqate aims to teach individuals how to improve one’s professional life in a community setting utilizing the program. Blockchain can provide complete transparency, improve efficiency, and increase security. This Blockchain program will have courses geared towards people of all ages and stages – whether they are looking to harness their industry expertise into a fast-growth startup or simply to evaluate the world-changing idea. “Appliqate's focus is about empowering people to understand the world in which we live, and to take advantage of that to grow individually and as a community through technology,” expressed Darren Olayan.

As our blockchain programs develop, we will make them available globally, connecting people and resources. Olayan expounded: “We believe in the great potential of blockchain. A good way to help empower people is to educate them on the benefits and opportunities presented by this new technology.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

/EIN News/ -- For more information please contact:

Una Taylor

President

385-429-2702

Una@appliqate.com



