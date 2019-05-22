Global Rugby Apparel Market Report 2019-2023
The rugby apparel market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Introduction of new rugby tournament - driving market growth during the forecast period
The growing interest in sports has a direct impact on the number of sports tournament. The launch of new tournaments in regions where rugby is not so popular will continue to drive the rugby apparel market in these countries. Hence these factors are expected to aid in driving the market growth.
Growth in development programs of rugby unions
Globally the number of rugby players increased between 2007 and 2017. This significant increase in the number of players is boosting the growth of the global rugby apparel market and is expected to be mostly driven by the developments and services received from regional committees, which comprises a representative from each regional association.
Inconsistent raw material prices
Rugby apparel manufacturers are experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins, owing to the volatility in raw material prices and the increasing vendor competition. As the establishment costs are low, an influx of local players has been observed in recent times. the continuous challenge in vendors profit margins acts as a major challenge of the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented, and with the presence of several major companies, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in development programs of rugby unions and introduction of new rugby tournament, will provide considerable growth opportunities to rugby apparel manufactures.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Male - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Female - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing participation of women in rugby
- Expansion of online and offline distribution network
- Customization of rugby apparel
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adidas AG
- Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.
- Nike Inc.
- Pentland Brands Ltd.
- Under Armour Inc.
