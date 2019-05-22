Global Rugby Apparel Market Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugby Apparel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rugby apparel market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Introduction of new rugby tournament - driving market growth during the forecast period



The growing interest in sports has a direct impact on the number of sports tournament. The launch of new tournaments in regions where rugby is not so popular will continue to drive the rugby apparel market in these countries. Hence these factors are expected to aid in driving the market growth.



Growth in development programs of rugby unions



Globally the number of rugby players increased between 2007 and 2017. This significant increase in the number of players is boosting the growth of the global rugby apparel market and is expected to be mostly driven by the developments and services received from regional committees, which comprises a representative from each regional association.



Inconsistent raw material prices



Rugby apparel manufacturers are experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins, owing to the volatility in raw material prices and the increasing vendor competition. As the establishment costs are low, an influx of local players has been observed in recent times. the continuous challenge in vendors profit margins acts as a major challenge of the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented, and with the presence of several major companies, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in development programs of rugby unions and introduction of new rugby tournament, will provide considerable growth opportunities to rugby apparel manufactures.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Male - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Female - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing participation of women in rugby

Expansion of online and offline distribution network

Customization of rugby apparel

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adidas AG

Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.

Nike Inc.

Pentland Brands Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhqld9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sportswear



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.