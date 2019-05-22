There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,482 in the last 365 days.

Global Rugby Apparel Market Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugby Apparel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rugby apparel market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

Introduction of new rugby tournament - driving market growth during the forecast period

The growing interest in sports has a direct impact on the number of sports tournament. The launch of new tournaments in regions where rugby is not so popular will continue to drive the rugby apparel market in these countries. Hence these factors are expected to aid in driving the market growth.

Growth in development programs of rugby unions

Globally the number of rugby players increased between 2007 and 2017. This significant increase in the number of players is boosting the growth of the global rugby apparel market and is expected to be mostly driven by the developments and services received from regional committees, which comprises a representative from each regional association.

Inconsistent raw material prices

Rugby apparel manufacturers are experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins, owing to the volatility in raw material prices and the increasing vendor competition. As the establishment costs are low, an influx of local players has been observed in recent times. the continuous challenge in vendors profit margins acts as a major challenge of the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented, and with the presence of several major companies, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in development programs of rugby unions and introduction of new rugby tournament, will provide considerable growth opportunities to rugby apparel manufactures.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Male - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Female - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing participation of women in rugby
  • Expansion of online and offline distribution network
  • Customization of rugby apparel

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adidas AG
  • Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.
  • Nike Inc.
  • Pentland Brands Ltd.
  • Under Armour Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhqld9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Sportswear

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.