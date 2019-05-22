There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,490 in the last 365 days.

Global Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market Report 2019-2023

The "Global Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaged natural mineral water market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

The global packaged natural mineral water market is being invigorated by the frequent launch of new products. Major players in the market are focusing on tapping into immense growth potential for packaged natural mineral water in regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe. Furthermore, consumers are also looking forward to varieties of premium packaged natural mineral water.

Market Overview

A growing number of organized retailing outlets

Organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores have grown significantly in major countries, which is extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the global packaged natural mineral water market during the forecast period.

Frequent product recalls related to packaged natural mineral water

Numerous product recalls increasing the operational and financial constraints of vendors operating in the market and also affect their reputation, which decreases consumer's confidence in the products. This will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors operating in the market are focusing on the expansion of their production capacities and are also investing in start-ups and bottling plants. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Packaged natural still mineral water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Packaged natural sparkling mineral water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing investments in mineral and bottled water industry
  • Packaging innovations with environmental sustainability and technological advances
  • Rising popularity of premium packaged natural mineral water

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • DANONE
  • Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd.
  • Nestl
  • PepsiCo
  • THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

PART 14: APPENDIX

