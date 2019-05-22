Global Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaged natural mineral water market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



The global packaged natural mineral water market is being invigorated by the frequent launch of new products. Major players in the market are focusing on tapping into immense growth potential for packaged natural mineral water in regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe. Furthermore, consumers are also looking forward to varieties of premium packaged natural mineral water.



Market Overview



A growing number of organized retailing outlets



Organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores have grown significantly in major countries, which is extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the global packaged natural mineral water market during the forecast period.



Frequent product recalls related to packaged natural mineral water



Numerous product recalls increasing the operational and financial constraints of vendors operating in the market and also affect their reputation, which decreases consumer's confidence in the products. This will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors operating in the market are focusing on the expansion of their production capacities and are also investing in start-ups and bottling plants. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Packaged natural still mineral water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Packaged natural sparkling mineral water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in mineral and bottled water industry

Packaging innovations with environmental sustainability and technological advances

Rising popularity of premium packaged natural mineral water

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DANONE

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd.

Nestl

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxk62s





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Bottled Water



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.