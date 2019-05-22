Virtusa recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Virtusa in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Implementation Services, Worldwide. The report evaluated Virtusa along with 17 other companies in CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services. Virtusa was one of only three companies to be categorized as a Visionary.

According to Gartner, “The CX and CRM implementation service market is completing the shift from the implementation of core CRM technology to complex initiatives that not only transform the front office but integrate across the full enterprise’s operations. Customers now demand that organizations provide them with a continuous experience, preserving continuity of user experience across traditional boundaries of devices, time and space. To fulfill their journeys, customers want to seamlessly interact with enterprises across multiple devices and channels (both digital and physical) in a multistep sequence that can last over an extended period of time.”

“Virtusa provides clients with differentiated experiences, making us well situated to capitalize on the CRM and Customer Expereince Services market opportunity,” said Madhavan Satagopan, EVP, Virtusa. “We believe this recognition validates Virtusa’s unique approach and framework to improve client experiences by combining our strong domain knowledge and deep engineering heritage to deliver innovative CRM and CX digital solutions to our clients.”

Harnessing deep industry knowledge, a consulting led approach, and strong digital engineering competencies, Virtusa helps its clients re-imagine and transform their IT environments and platforms to meet the needs of today’s digital economy focused on speed, convenience and engagement. Virtusa’s Content and Customer Experience (CCX) group has partnered with leading technology vendors to help global enterprises design, develop and deploy customer experience solutions that deliver immersive digital experiences, expand addressable markets and drive competitive advantage.

To learn more about Virtusa’s CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, please visit http://www.virtusadigital.com/

For more information and to access the report (subscription required):

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3843472/magic-quadrant-crm-customer-experience

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide, Patrick Sullivan, Ed Thompson, 7 February 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a purpose.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business transformation, digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Using a combination of digital strategy, business implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps clients drive profitable growth and lead market disruption through digital first client experiences. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southborough, Mass., Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries. For more information, visit: www.virtusa.com .

