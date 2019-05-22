ICMA-RC Expands Its 403(b) Team with Education and Health Care Industry Veterans

Experts to focus on providing efficient services that benefit 403(b) clients

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ICMA-RC continues to focus on helping public sector employees build retirement security, the company announced that it has assembled a team of industry veterans to introduce retirement plan services to public plan sponsors across a range of education and health care organizations. ICMA-RC entered the 403(b) space to bring their public sector expertise, participant-centered philosophy, and low costs to employees in 403(b) plan markets.



"Ensuring the proper people are in place to provide efficient services that will redefine the 403(b) marketplace is a key focus for the organization," said Michael Guarasci, ICMA-RC’s Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "By delivering an open architecture platform supported by our in-person and digital education, advice capabilities, and competitive fees, we are creating a value proposition for public-sector educators and health care professionals that we believe is the strongest in the industry."



The 403(b) team, under the direction of Managing Vice President/Head of 403(b) Business, Bruce Corcoran, includes 13-year ICMA-RC veteran George Spindell, Vice President, 403(b) Product and Platform Leader, joined by new hires Scott Vensor, Vice President, 403(b) Business Development, and Kevin Orr, Senior Director, Education and Health Care Market.





• George Spindell has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been with ICMA-RC since 2006. He is responsible for 403(b) products and services, and he leads the effort to broaden ICMA-RC’s 403(b) market acceptance. Previously, he designed, developed, and launched the VantageTrust’s guaranteed lifetime income investment option that ICMA-RC makes available.



• Scott Vensor comes to ICMA-RC’s 403(b) team with nearly 25 years in the financial industry, 18 years of which were focused on institutional business development. He oversees ICMA-RC’s institutional business development opportunities in the education and health care market. He also aims to ensure that ICMA-RC’s recordkeeping, education, and investment services align with best market practices. Mr. Vensor comes to ICMA-RC from various industry-leading organizations, including TIAA, where he served as National Director of Business Development for Select Markets, which include the K-12 (public and private), health care, government, religious and charitable segments.



• Kevin Orr comes to ICMA-RC with more than 30 years of experience in all areas of the 403(b) education and health care market. Mr. Orr will lead the corporation in best practices pertaining to public education and public health care plan implementation and administration. Prior to joining ICMA-RC, Mr. Orr was Senior Director of K-12 and Emerging Markets for TIAA. He also held positions with VALIC, including Advisor, District Manager, Regional Director and Regional Vice President.



“It gives me great pride to be in a position to build such a strong team and I am confident that George, Scott, and Kevin will provide best-in-class retirement services in the public sector education and health care markets,” said Bruce Corcoran, Managing Vice President/Head of 403(b) Business at ICMA-RC. “This is a great team of respected and experienced professionals who are well poised to serve our public sector clients’ needs.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $55 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

