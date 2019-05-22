Teradyne Extends Memory Test Capabilities with New Magnum VU Test System

UPBx Module Supports Protocol for UFS 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions, has announced the new Universal Protocol Board (UPBx), a module for its Magnum VU memory test system that enables testing of high-speed memory devices, popular in cutting edge mobile phones and tablets.



As mobile devices offer higher resolution video, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications, they are adopting higher speed NAND storage based on the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0. UFS 3.0 devices feature interface speeds up to 16Gbps per lane for real-time application performance like faster boost, faster multimedia and higher gaming performance.

Teradyne has miniaturized the UPBx to eliminate the traditional cabling between the test instrument and device under test (DUT). Instead, the UPBx is directly docked to the socket board. This Near DUT Test (NDT) architecture dramatically shortens the signal path, increasing performance, reducing latency and providing better emulation of the real system environment.

Magnum VU is a flexible, superset test platform that proves the performance and functionality of all NAND products, both cutting edge UFS 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4 mobile and automotive devices, as well as legacy NAND products such as UFS 2.1, PCIe Gen 3, e.MMC, ONFI and Toggle. Raw NAND for the solid-state drive (SSD) storage is also supported for enterprise and data center servers and personal computers. Based on competitive benchmarks, Teradyne believes the new UPBx makes Magnum VU the industry’s highest performance, highest throughput NAND Protocol test platform.

“The innovative features in the UPBx demonstrate the flexibility and performance of the Magnum VU, as well as our commitment to staying ahead of the market so our customers can embrace the latest memory technology and know that their Magnum tester will support that technology,” said Tim Moriarty, President of Teradyne’s Memory Business Unit. “It’s this execution and close attention to the market that has made the Magnum VU the de facto industry standard platform with over 80% market share.”

The UPBx is the direct replacement for Teradyne’s first generation UPB instrument for easy upgrades. The UPBx is available now. For more information, visit: https://www.teradyne.com/products/test-solutions/semiconductor-test/magnum .

