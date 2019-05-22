Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Honored as one of CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Laura Blackmer has extensive industry experience, including various roles in both sales and executive leadership positions at Hewlett Packard. She has been awarded "Best Female Executive" for four consecutive years by The Cannata Report, and is now a two-time honoree of CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list. In May 2018, she joined the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

“Congratulations to Laura on this well-deserved honor. We are proud to have her as a key member of our team,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura’s channel expertise and vision has been a tremendous asset to Konica Minolta. She is truly committed to our partner community, creating innovative programs and providing the tools and support they need to be successful.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

