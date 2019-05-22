WealthManagement.com’s New Thrive Awards Recognize the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Advisors

First-of-its-kind program acknowledges the companies, individuals and teams achieving remarkable growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, introduces the Thrive Awards, an annual program designed to celebrate America’s fastest-growing advisors. Nominations for the 2019 Thrive Awards opened today at ThriveAwards.com .



Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program. The annual list of the fastest-growing financial advisors in America will honor advisors and firms of all types —including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. Applicants for the awards will be assessed and segmented by various criteria, including size of book, geographic location, type of business, gender and other measures.

“This unique new awards program from WealthManagement.com acknowledges advisors who are on the way up — those who are driving hard and have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of measurable growth,” said WealthManagement.com Managing Director William O’Conor. “Advisors who earn an award will receive national recognition for their achievement, and can leverage this recognition as a testament to the value they provide to clients — and as a catalyst to future fast-paced growth.”

To be eligible, advisors must be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients and have been receiving revenue since January 1, 2015. The awards are determined solely by revenue growth, rather than by AUM or profitability. Advisors will be required to verify their revenue in order to be eligible.

Advisors who qualify among the fastest-growing will be invited to attend a special one and a half day educational event and awards ceremony October 16-17 in Las Vegas. “At the awards event, we’ll host speakers and panelists curated specifically for advisors who share challenges unique to advisory firms in growth mode,” added O’Conor. “These overachievers will have the opportunity to share business development strategies and war stories, ask each other questions and learn new methods and solutions from each other.”

To learn more about the WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards, visit ThriveAwards.com .

The deadline for submissions is July 15, 2019.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:

William O’Conor, Managing Director

WealthManagement.com

Phone: (212) 204-4270

Email: william.oconor@informa.com



