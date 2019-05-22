Pax8 Now Offering Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage Solution

DENVER, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud products, today announced a new partnership with Wasabi , the hot cloud storage company, to offer Wasabi to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. The announcement was made during VeeamON 2019 in Miami, FL.



“Wasabi offers a new, innovative way to add value to the MSP-client relationship through their purpose built cloud storage technology,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “By offering Wasabi through Pax8, MSPs have access to affordable, fast cloud object storage without having to compromise protection and performance.”

By 2025, IDC says worldwide data will grow 61% to 175 zettabytes, with as much of the data residing in the cloud as in data centers. As data continues to grow, this represents an incredible opportunity for MSPs when adding Wasabi solutions to their technology stack. If MSPs are purchasing Wasabi through Pax8, they will have access to billing, provisioning, automation, and support, combined with a world-class Wingman experience at an affordable cost.

Walsh continued, “Now that Pax8 is offering both Veeam and Wasabi , MSPs can improve data protection, reduce expenses, and easily connect their Veeam environment to Wasabi hot cloud storage using Veeam’s new object storage interface.”

“The new partnership with Pax8 is meaningful because of the unique value they bring to the MSP community and our company,” said Marty Falaro, senior vice president of Global Sales & Alliances at Wasabi. “Wasabi’s hot cloud storage empowers MSPs to further optimize their clientele to securely store data at a disruptive price and performance model. Through the partnership with Pax8, we will continue to grow and scale at a rapid rate.”

To learn more about Pax8 and the Wasabi partnership, contact a cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leader in cloud distribution. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Wasabi

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and our blog .

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications

(727) 272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.