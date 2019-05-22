Choice School for Gifted Children Receives Donation of 200+ Laptops from Konica Minolta

Gift will ensure students from grades two through nine have consistent access to laptops

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is pleased to announce that it has made a charitable donation of more than 200 laptops to the Choice School for Gifted Children ( Choice School ) in Richmond, British Columbia. Thanks to this donation, students at the Choice School will now have consistent access to laptops from grades two through the end of middle school.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re thrilled that we can have an impact on the lives of bright, creative and engaged young people in our community,” said Warwick Gabriel, National Manager, Information Technology, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Recognizing that the Choice School operates on a frugal and strategic budget because of their mandate to meet a low student-to-staff ratio, we felt the best way to help was through the donation of technology. We hope that our donation goes a long way in helping students of the Choice School develop career skills which lead to exciting new opportunities for them.”

Established in 1985, Choice School for Gifted Children is an independent non-profit school for students with a twice exceptional designation. Twice exceptional students are learners who have a both a gifted designation, according to the Ministry’s criteria, and have an identified additional learning need that requires special education support. Serving students in Kindergarten through Grade 9, Choice School delivers the B.C. Ministry of Education curriculum through specialized programming which is designed to match the pace, depth and breadth of the students’ abilities and passions.

“We were delighted to receive a donation from Konica Minolta of more than two hundred laptops,” said M. Lynn Chartres, Principal, Choice School for Gifted Children. “Because so many of our students struggle with writing and organization, having their own laptop will help them immensely. This gift will make it easier for our students to learn keyboarding and coding, and to investigate online when the question or need for research arises. Konica Minolta has provided an important gift that will make a positive difference to the learning of our students.”

