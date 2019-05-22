Levy Says 2019 Global Downturn Is an Increasingly Solid Bet

Recession Not Dependent on Trade War, But Trade War Escalation Would Make Recession Almost Inevitable

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Levy wrote to clients in the May 2019 issue of The Levy Forecast® that “a global recession looks increasingly probable, even before considering the consequences of this month’s trade war escalation.”



The chairman of the independent Jerome Levy Forecasting Center LLC (www.levyforecast.com) continued, “China’s failure to stimulate adequately, Europe’s listlessness, and strains in the rest of the emerging market sector are all gradually slowing the global economy and compressing profit margins. The U.S. shift from accelerating to decelerating inventory building is putting an additional strain on the global economy at an inopportune time.”

Writing in a publication devoted to forecasting and analyzing economic and business conditions since 1949, Levy described further escalations of the trade war as “nails in the coffin” of the global expansion.

Levy cautioned against placing confidence in a trade war resolution, an effective Chinese stimulus, or a reacceleration of the global economy, warning clients of “a strong likelihood that at some point an accumulation of disappointments will reach a critical mass and set off an uncontrolled chain reaction in financial markets.”

