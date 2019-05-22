Stella Connect Named as Zendesk Suite Ready Launch Partner

New program designed to unlock enhanced functionality for Zendesk Suite Customers



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Connect, a software platform that enables companies to collect real-time customer feedback and use it to build more motivated, higher-performing customer service teams, today announced that the company is one of a hand-picked collection of SaaS platforms selected for a new Suite Ready partner program being unveiled by Zendesk, Inc.

Zendesk Suite Ready partners will be promoted via a dedicated collection within Zendesk’s marketplace and will be used to help Zendesk customers unlock more functionality from their Zendesk Suite investment. Zendesk’s Suite customers will be able to seamlessly install these partner apps and also benefit from discounted pricing as part of the partnership program. Partners extend Zendesk’s omnichannel suite that offers the solutions brands need to enable conversations with customers to flow across channels seamlessly.

“The Zendesk Suite offers the tools service-led brands need for frictionless omnichannel support. Through this new program, Zendesk Suite customers can now add a curated set of apps to their Suite instances to make them even more powerful and holistic support solutions. We’re excited to be part of this new program and to further deepen our partnership with Zendesk,” said Alex Vlasto, Stella Connect’s VP of Marketing.

The Suite Ready program is being launched by Zendesk at its Showcase conference in New York City on May 22nd. Other Zendesk partners included in the program are ADA, Atlassian, Geckoboard, Lessonly, MaestroQA and Tymeshift. To read success stories of how Zendesk and Stella Connect can be leveraged together, click here .

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect captures real-time, agent-level customer feedback after every service interaction. Our humanized and gamified feedback requests generate response rates of up to 50%, giving companies deep visibility into agent performance. Customers can rate agents, leave comments about their experience, suggest rewards, or make recommendations for areas of improvement. Feedback is shared directly with agents and team leaders in real-time via streams, dashboards and performance leaderboards. This agent-focused approach motivates and engages front-line teams and transforms coaching and QA programs.

Media Contact Alex Vlasto Stella Connect alex.vlasto@stellaservice.com



