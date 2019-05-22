President returns to Luanda from Malanje

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 22 - Angolan president João Lourenço arrived earlier Wednesday in Luanda after a two-day visit to northern Malanje province where he chaired the Local Governance Council Meeting.,

The meeting discussed various issues, with stress to the memorandum on the preparation and structuring of an integrated plan for intervention in municipalities in the sectors of education, health, communication, health, energy, water and public safety.

Separate meetings with members of civil society and visit to works of the local satellite town of Malanje and Agro-Food Technology Institute of Malanje (ISTAM), were also part of the visiting programme.

