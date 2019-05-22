President visits ISTAM, satellite town in Malanje

Malanje, ANGOLA, May 22 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday assessed the works of Agro-Food Technology Institute of Malanje (ISTAM).,

João Lourenço, who started Tuesday a two-day visit to the northern Malanje province, also valued the works of local satellite city located in “Carreira de Tiro 2”.

ISTAM works have been completed in 2017, but the institute still needs equipment for academic and laboratories areas, the director general of ISTAM, Guilherme Pereira, told Angop.

Pereira said that the Angolan Government released funds for the purchase of equipment in France for the institution, which are due to arrive in the country next June.

The undertaking comprises10 class rooms, nine laboratories, a library and 19 offices.

The Head of State also visited the works of Malanje satellite town, whose execution is around 13 percent.

The projects foresees to have 14 buildings, with 212 apartments and social enterprises.

The Secretary of State for Spatial Planning, Manuel Pimentel, said the project, worth USD 35 million, will house, initially, 212 families.

João Lourenço ended his two-day visit to the northern Malanje province where he preside over the Local Governance Council Meeting.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.