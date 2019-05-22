DirectView Wins Contract with Crestpark Condominiums

DirectView Chosen To Upgrade Surveillance Cameras And Security Infrastructure For Dallas, Texas Condominiums



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY- New York, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. ( DIRV ), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company and it’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, LLC., have received a new contract with Crestpark Condominiums of Dallas, Texas, and have been chosen to provide and install upgraded high definition security camera equipment and servers.

Located in the Park Cities neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, Crestpark Condominiums is a ten floor, 132 unit high-rise living facility. DirectView will supply the high definition camera and video storage equipment and Virtual Surveillance will install and provide ongoing support to the living facility.

Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView, stated “We are pleased to report that DirectView and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, LLC., have been selected to upgrade Crestpark Condominiums’ security and surveillance equipment. For DirectView and its subsidiaries, going the extra mile to ensure quality installation and only supplying high-quality security and surveillance equipment contribute to the development of long-term business relationships. Since DirectView’s beginning, building and maintaining trust is a fundamental aspect to our success, leading to new projects and new customers through recommendations.”

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and it is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These risks and uncreatainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including our Risk Factors described in those filings. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

www.DirectView.com

IR@DirectView.com

