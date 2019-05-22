Textmunication Launches SMS for the Cannabis Lifestyle Industry

PLEASANT HILL, CA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCM: TXHD) (“Company”), a cloud-based communication technology holding company, has launched its Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) technology platform for the growing cannabis industry. The company will now target the Cannabis Delivery and Dispensary markets for mobile engagement opportunities.



The Company’s proprietary SAM platform is capable of sending over 1 Billion SMS or RCS messages per month. The Company is in the process of scaling its business by customizing the robust platform for new and exciting industries such as the cannabis lifestyle sector through its compliant long code technology.

Textmunication recently signed a cannabis delivery company based in Concord, California who will be using Textmunication’s SMS long code technology for marketing their strains, delivery confirmations, new products, new locations, special offers, hiring and recruiting. SMS messages have a 97% read-rate along with a specific call-to-action embedded into each text. The Company feels the entry into cannabis mobile texting ties in well with its emphasis on the health, fitness and wellness markets.

"Textmunication has always emphasized an agile approach to our business model,” stated Textmunication CEO, Wais Asefi. We want to be innovators in the cannabis sector with our robust text messaging platform. The company can now tap into the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry, especially as new states legalize cannabis for recreational, medical or both”.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

Contact:

Wais Asefi, CEO

Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

(800) 677-7003

wais@textmunication.com

