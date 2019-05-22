Boku Inc. Integrates with GrabPay to Extend Mobile Payment Capabilities Across Southeast Asia

Global businesses can acquire new paying customers with GrabPay in Singapore and Malaysia

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU), the world’s leading independent carrier commerce company, announced an integration with GrabPay, the digital payments solution of Grab Holdings Inc (“Grab”). Grab is the leading super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food, package delivery and payment services, across 336 cities in eight countries. GrabPay is the region’s most popular e-Wallet. Grab is the only technology company in Southeast Asia with access to e-money licenses in the major six Southeast Asian economies.



Through the integration, Boku Inc and GrabPay will extend payment capabilities to global businesses within Southeast Asia, allowing them to accept cashless payments and acquire new customers efficiently. The collaboration reflects the growing adoption of eWallets and a shift away from transactional, infrequent usage towards an always-on model that enables users to participate in a wider range of use cases –such as transportation, recurring digital subscriptions, and in-app purchases– on an ongoing basis.

“Southeast Asia is a great example of today’s modern mobile-first society, and GrabPay has been leading the way in building tools and technology to help businesses support cashless payments,” said Jon Prideaux, CEO, Boku Inc. “We are thrilled to work with GrabPay to help make mobile transactions more simple and accessible.”

About Boku Inc.



Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku's technology platform, which is linked to more than 170 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku's technology platform is used in over 58 countries with over 650 million verified transactions in 2018, contributing $3.6 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

Contact:

Jeff Fisher

Global Director, Brand Marketing & Communications

jeff.fisher@boku.com



