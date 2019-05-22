CN presents 2018 Safe Handling Award to 137 shippers

MONTREAL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2018. In all, 137 companies were presented with the Safe Handling Award at a special ceremony.



“On behalf of CN, I am pleased to congratulate each of the Safe Handling Award recipients for 2018,” said James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain at CN. “Safety is a core value at CN and we are working closely with our customers to deliver their goods safely and efficiently. With this award, CN wants to recognize its clients who make the safe handling of dangerous goods a top priority.”

Launched in 1992, CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care® Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click on www.cn.ca/safehandlingawards to view the list of 2018 winners of CN’s Safe Handling Award.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts : Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052

