BREAKING: Prada Group goes fur-free

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italian luxury fashion house Prada Group – and all its brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe – has announced it will no longer use animal fur in its designs or products starting with its Spring/Summer 2020 women’s collection. Humane Society International and the Humane Society of the United States, along with Fur Free Alliance, a coalition of over 50 animal protection originations from 25 countries, have been working with Prada behind the scenes after running a public campaign urging the brand to drop fur last September.



“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy - reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States - is an extension of that engagement,” said Miuccia Prada. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”Prada previously sold fur from mink, fox and rabbit. All three species suffer terribly on fur farms where they are confined for short lives in barren, wire-mesh cages where their existence is so deprived, monotonous and stressful that they often exhibit signs of self-mutilation and repetitive stereotypical behavior.



Kitty Block, president and CEO of HSUS and HSI, said, “Prada’s fur-free announcement will send a clear message to the fashion industry and governments around the world that the biggest names in fashion are ditching fur cruelty and opting for innovative and animal-friendly alternatives. We are dedicated to ending this cruel trade once and for all.”



Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe join many other leading fashion brands and retailers in going fur-free—since the beginning of 2017 alone Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Coach, Donna Karan, Michael Kors/Jimmy Choo, Diane von Furstenberg, Columbia Sportswear, Farfetch, Yoox Net-a-Porter, Burlington, VF Corporation (Timberland/The North Face) and Furla, have all stopped using fur in their collections.



This momentum has led to several US cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, banning fur sales, and currently New York City, New York and California are considering similar legislation. As well, India banned fur imports in 2017 and many countries – including the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria, Norway and the Czech Republic – have banned, or are in the process of phasing out, fur production. In the UK, Humane Society International is working to ban fur sales there with its #FurFreeBritain campaign.



For photos of a prior unrelated undercover investigation, click HERE.



