Willis Towers Watson and Microsoft announce quantum computing collaboration to transform risk management

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today an exclusive deal with Microsoft to develop the potential of quantum computing for its risk management and insurance clients within the financial services, insurance and investment space.



Willis Towers Watson has a long-standing partnership with Microsoft, focused on the development of cutting-edge technology and bringing advanced modelling tools to insurers across the globe. This latest announcement is a natural extension of that partnership and offers the potential to transform risk quantification and make the insurance value chain more efficient.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson, said, “Willis Towers Watson provides advanced analytics tools to over 1,000 insurers around the world, allowing them to quantify risk and allocate capital efficiently. Current modelling techniques to quantify risk require a huge amount of computing power, using thousands of computers over many hours. The better the models, the more efficiently our clients can use their capital to manage risk. Quantum computing offers us the chance to look at our clients’ problems in a different way. By focusing on how we would model the problems on quantum computers when they become available at scale, we are able to redefine the problems and speed up our solutions on existing hardware today.”

The collaboration with Microsoft is tremendously exciting as we believe Microsoft’s unique approach to building the quantum computer will scale best and deliver the flexibility to meet even the most complex modelling needs of the insurance industry. In the near term, we are working on leveraging the insights gained from quantum inspired algorithms to significantly enhance the models we can currently run in Azure.

"Willis Towers Watson's ability to apply technology in novel ways to benefit their customers is always inspiring," said Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President of Business Development for Microsoft. "We're thrilled to have our Microsoft Quantum team working side-by-side with their experts to develop next generation modelling tools."

A leader in quantum computing for nearly two decades, Microsoft continues to accelerate its efforts to help businesses find solutions that will benefit their companies today and over the long-term. The Microsoft Quantum Network is already working with customers and partners across a variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive and infrastructure to apply quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms to solve their challenges.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com

+ 44 (0) 7903262118



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.