Algolia Announces Global Expansion Into Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery API for websites and mobile apps, today announced an expanded presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With over 100 Japan-headquartered customers including Cookpad ( Komerco ), CYDAS , alu , and Cansell , Algolia has established its new office in Tokyo to support its customers with improved Japanese search relevancy, gain a richer understanding of its global customer base and attract local talent to add to its world-class workforce.

/EIN News/ -- “With six successful years under our belt, Algolia has continued to expand our footprint around the world in order to better serve our international customers,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, founder and CEO of Algolia. “Our expansion into Tokyo brings greater opportunities for our business, employees and culture, and we expect this new office to be instrumental in helping drive our next phase of growth by providing better coverage to our customers in the APAC region, and making ourselves more accessible to local enterprises and talent.”

Tokyo marks Algolia’s sixth office space, with existing headquarters in Paris and San Francisco, and additional locations in New York, Atlanta and London. In addition to this, Algolia’s search-as-a-service platform is running in over 70 data centers around the world in every region, including Asia-Pacific, to deliver lightning-fast search and discovery performance that consumers worldwide expect.

Leading the Japan office and expansion into the APAC region is Algolia’s Chief Revenue Officer Jean-Louis Baffier, who was recently hired to integrate and lead sales, customer success and business development worldwide. The announcement also comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2018, with Algolia increasing its active customer count to over 6,500 around the world, achieving an 84 percent increase in employee headcount and earning industry accolades such as Inc. 500 , Glassdoor and Battery Ventures Best Places to Work and the Forbes Cloud 100 .

Algolia is hiring! For more information, visit https://www.algolia.com/careers or read CEO Nicolas Dessaigne’s blog on today’s announcement here: https://blog.algolia.com/announcing-expansion-japan/ .

Our mission is to make every search interaction meaningful and rewarding through developer-friendly and enterprise-grade APIs. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across all industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's hosted platform reduces the complexities of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 6,500 companies like Twitch, Quicksilver, Discovery Communications, Medium, WeWork, Zendesk and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage 41 billion search queries a month.



Founded in 2012, Algolia is backed by $74M in funding from Accel Partners, Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital and Storm Ventures. The team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .



