Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is Now Veeam Ready

Named One of the First Vendors in New Veeam Ready Program for Object Storage

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, has successfully passed Veeam® Ready Object storage testing which confirms both feature compatibility and performance levels according to Veeam’s partner testing program standards. The Veeam Ready Program provides a solution qualification and testing process to help Veeam Alliance Partner Program members meet Veeam’s requirements.

The partnership allows customers, cloud and managed service providers, with expertise in data protection, to immediately take advantage of the disruptive price and performance model of Wasabi through integration with Veeam Availability solutions. Wasabi is 1/5th the cost and up to 6x the speed of its competitors. The new solution is desirable for any enterprise using first-generation cloud storage services or traditional on-premises storage without compromising security or performance.

“With Veeam Ready Object qualification, partners and customers can be confident in choosing Wasabi’s cloud storage for their Veeam Cloud Tier implementations,” notes Jim Donovan, Senior Vice President of Product at Wasabi. “The high standards of the Veeam Ready testing process ensure customers will be offered the best solution for their data needs.”

“Veeam Cloud Tier was designed for innovative partners just like Wasabi. A Veeam Ready Object Storage solution from Wasabi will help our joint partners and customers drive the overall cost of their total solutions down,” said Ken Ringdahl, Vice President, Global Alliance Architecture at Veeam.

Wasabi is a natural fit with Veeam Cloud Tier, (the feature included in Veeam Availability Suite™ 9.5 Update 4), that tiers older backup data to more affordable storage, such as cloud object storage. Veeam Cloud Tier provides unlimited capacity for long-term data retention by using cost effective object storage integrations with both native and S3-compatible service providers like Wasabi for enterprises of all sizes.

Wasabi hot cloud storage allows Veeam users to achieve cost effective, long-term data retention with this disruptively affordable, high performance and infinitely scalable object storage solution for Veeam Cloud Tier.

Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners are encouraged to join Wasabi Partner Network. Additional information on how to use Veeam with Wasabi can be found here. Wasabi is a silver sponsor at the VeeamOn Conference taking place from May 20-22nd in Miami.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of competitors with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi onFacebook,LinkedIn,Twitter,and our blog.

Lindsay Levitts Wasabi Technologies 6175196551 lindsayl@kelandpartners.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.