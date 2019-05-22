TeamViewer Integrates with Sophos Mobile

IT Administrators Can Now Remotely Access and Support Sophos iOS and Android devices directly through Sophos Mobile Platform

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamViewer®, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, announced a new integration with Sophos Mobile. Administrators can initiate remote support sessions from within the Sophos Mobile platform to troubleshoot issues on a wide variety of endpoints.

Sophos Mobile is a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and security solution that helps businesses spend less time and effort to manage and secure traditional and mobile endpoints. The only UEM solution that integrates natively with a leading next-gen endpoint security platform, Sophos Mobile supports management of both iOS and Android mobile devices.

TeamViewer’s deep integration with Sophos Mobile can be easily set up by administrators directly in the Sophos console. A separate subscription with TeamViewer is required. Once license information is entered, anyone using the Sophos Mobile platform, either virtually in the cloud or on premise, can initiate remote support sessions to resolve end user issues more quickly. For more information on the integration, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en/integrations/sophos/.

Highlights include:

One-time set up for all Sophos users

Remote connection initiated within the familiar Sophos console

Remote access and control sessions reduce time to resolution and improve efficiency and user satisfaction

“UEM platforms like Sophos Mobile give organizations one dashboard to manage all of your endpoints,” says Petter Nordwall, Director of Product Management at Sophos. “TeamViewer integration within our console keeps your admins within one tool, initiating remote sessions instantaneously, improving admin efficiency and protecting your users’ productivity, no matter where they may be located.”

“Sophos’ pioneering UEM platform continues to change the way companies centralize and manage their endpoint devices and we are excited that TeamViewer has become a strategic partner,” says Alfredo Patron, Senior Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer. “Sophos administrators can now provide one-click remote support sessions, hiding the complexity from the user while enabling real-time problem resolution to anyone at anytime.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security, Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About TeamViewer

As a global connectivity powerhouse, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. Its market-leading solutions offer secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 1.9 billion devices and serves at least 40 million concurrent connections at any time. Founded in 2005, the company employs more than 700 people in offices across Germany, the United States, Japan, India and Australia. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

Jon Stotts TeamViewer 646.961.3497 jon.stotts@teamviewer.com



