STMicroelectronics Publishes its Annual

Sustainability Report

Geneva, May 22, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the publication of the Company's 2019 Sustainability Report. The 22nd report contains details and highlights of ST's sustainability performance in 2018 and presents the Company's ambitions and longer-term goals for 2025 in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact[1] Ten Principles and Sustainable Development Goals.



"Sustainability is fully embedded in STMicroelectronics' values, which is reflected in how we enable innovation for our customers and consumers, as well as in the way we operate as one team of 46,000 engaged employees around the world.

Our approach contributes to addressing challenges presented by ever more dense urban environments, more complex mobility systems, safety, increasing energy demands, security of data, smart manufacturing, and more," said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. "At ST, our longstanding commitment and achievements over the past 20+ years have brought us a number of accolades in 2018 and I am convinced our updated sustainability strategy, looking toward 2025, will enable us to seize additional opportunities, continue to minimize risks and create value for all our stakeholders."

ST's sustainability highlights in 2018 included:

Company & Business

Delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 15.8%, outpacing the growth of the markets we serve. Our product strategy leveraged our proprietary technologies, such as our differentiated Imaging technologies, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), and MEMS technologies to name but a few;

Invested a total of US$1.4 billion in R&D in 2018 to support innovation;

Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe. With a total score of 81 points out of 100, ST was ranked in the top 10% of the global semiconductor companies that were invited to participate in the indices; and

50% of our new products recognized as "Sustainable Technology" in terms of eco-design and positive environmental or social impact, a 16% increase compared to 2017;

People and communities

Strengthened our safety culture by reinforcing safe behaviors, which contributed to reducing our incident severity rate from 2.10 in 2017 to 1.8 in 2018;

Increased employee engagement index by 5 points compared to last survey, with 75% of our employees recommending ST as a great place to work in 2018;

Extended our third-party RBA audit program to all our manufacturing sites, one of the steps towards our 2025 goal;

Strengthened the "Women in Leadership" program with the objective to recruit a minimum of 20% women in management positions while attracting new talents with more than a half of non-manufacturing employees hired with less than five years' experience; and

Continued to support education, with 80% of voluntary initiatives linked to Education supporting our STEM program;

Environment

Achieved a successful transition to the new ISO 14001:2015 standard for all our manufacturing sites, including our R&D site at Grenoble (France);

Reduced our GHG emissions by almost 15% and our energy consumption by more than 19%, both compared to the 2016 baseline;

Improved our water efficiency achieving a 5% reduction in our water consumption per unit of production compared to 2017 and recycled 41% of our water, reusing it for a variety of different purposes;

Reused, recovered, or sent for recycling 93% of our waste, exceeding our annual target of 90%, allowing us to remain on track to reach our goal of 95% by 2025; and

Involved deeply in the clean energy transition with a firm commitment to use more and more green energy in our manufacturing operations.

The 2019 Sustainability Report (2018 performance) can be downloaded here.

More information about ST's approach to Sustainability is available here.

You can also read our blogpost at https://blog.st.com/2019-sustainability-report/

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

[1] The UN Global Compact asks companies to embrace, support and enact, within their sphere of influence, a set of core values in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment and anti-corruption. More information on the UN Global Compact is available at: http://www.unglobalcompact.org/aboutthegc/thetenprinciples/index.html





