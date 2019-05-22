NUMERIK JENA’s New Low-Cost LIKgo Linear Encoder for Semiconductor Industry

-To be showcased at SEMICON 2019-

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUMERIK JENA is proud to introduce the LIKgo, a newly designed low-cost linear encoder that meets the demands for use in production and inspection machines in the semiconductor industry. Available in North America through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, the LIKgo encoder will be showcased at its SEMICON booth #851 during this July 9-11 show in San Francisco, CA.

The new LIKgo is the next generation of incremental exposed linear encoder from NUMERIK JENA. It is extremely compact and easy to install with generous mounting tolerances thanks to a new scanning technology that provides significantly improved signal quality.

Due to this new two-field scanning principle, the signals are produced free of offset errors and phase errors. The measuring standard is a SINGLEFLEX steel scale tape with a width of only 8 mm and a grating period of 20 µm. The interpolation and processing of the signals takes place inside the scanning head, thereby eliminating the need for additional electronics in the connector. Measuring steps down to 78.125 nm are possible. Next to the incremental track runs a reference track with a non-reflecting reference mark.



Other advantages and benefits of this new LIKgo include a very small scanning head that weighs only 5 g. The scanning technology is resistant to contamination, thanks to the relatively large scanning windows, and is thus very reliable. The electronics produce very low heat due to low current consumption.

Other applications for the LIKgo encoder include linear drives, coordinate measuring machines and measuring systems.

NUMERIK JENA is part of the HEIDENHAIN group, and is based in Jena, Germany with North American representation and distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL, USA (www.heidenhain.us ). Established in 1970 and originating as part the Carl Zeiss enterprise, NUMERIK JENA is known worldwide for offering high quality compact linear and rotary encoders for positioning of implements and work parts in high precision settings.

# # #

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann NUMERIK JENA 8475194702 kherrrmann@heidenhain.us

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.