B. Riley Financial Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Warrants represent over two percent of total shares outstanding

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) (the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 638,311 warrants, which were originally issued in connection with the acquisition of Wunderlich Securities, for approximately $2.8 million. The repurchased warrants will be retired and cancelled.



“This repurchase of warrants helps us to reduce potential dilution as the warrants represent over two percent of our total shares outstanding,” said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO, B. Riley Financial. “We believe that this was an opportunistic use of our capital as we continue to focus on driving value for our shareholders.”

The Company entered into a warrant agreement on July 3, 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Wunderlich, entitling holders to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $17.50 per share at any time prior to July 3, 2022, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The Company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management, B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives, which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners, which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments, which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

