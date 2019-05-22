American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Successful Deployment of Two Retail Dispensaries For Clients In Colorado & Oklahoma

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC”), a full-service business-to-business cannabis and hemp consulting solutions provider, wishes to announce that it has successfully worked with two clients to launch dispensaries in Colorado and Oklahoma.



Laughing Grass, a soon-to-be fully vertically integrated recreational and medical cannabis operation, is located at 1110 West Virginia Avenue in Denver, Colorado. With the dispensary now open, patrons can now begin to shop for carefully selected top-tier products. The company is also working to deploy cultivation and extraction operations for Laughing Grass. Corey Rosen, Owner of Laughing Grass, said: “I am enthused by the headway ACC has made so far in the process of helping me to launch my business. With the dispensary being operational, the retail side of the Laughing Grass brand can now start to be effectively marketed. ACC has played a pivotal role in not just deploying my retail store but also with the launching of cultivation and extraction activities as well, and I look forward to soon having all of my operations integrated.”

Tyler Schloesser, Chief Operating Officer of American Cannabis Company, commented: “The company is happy to have deployed a retail dispensary in our own backyard here in Denver. Colorado is host to a very competitive market, but Laughing Grass is positioned to succeed. This retail setting has been designed to streamline the customer experience while offering a wide selection of products to address the needs of every patron. The overall aesthetic turned out very nice, and the staff that we worked to hire has fantastic energy. Geographically speaking, Laughing Grass is strategically positioned. Located right off of a frequented bike path route, and just off of a major highway within the Denver Metropolitan Area, this vertically-integrated operation is serving a widely diverse community where individuals seek to have the best, cleanest products in the market. Furthermore, we are excited to be working on deployment activities, as ACC is diligently working to deploy cultivation and commercial solvent-less extraction operations. The relationship between the client and our team is strong, and we are hopeful that collectively back-end operations will commence very soon.”

The second dispensary that ACC has recently helped to launch, PHARM+HOUSE, is located at 1610 N Harrison Street in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The company is currently working with this client to build out a 10,000 square foot cultivation and extraction facility in the town of Checotah, Oklahoma, making this business fully vertically operational. Jayne Grissom, Owner of PHARM+HOUSE, stated: “We specifically chose to partner with American Cannabis Consulting for several reasons. First, while we knew they had a successful cannabis consulting business model, we learned they were really a great group of professionals who immediately made us feel like our business success was as important to them as it was to us. Second, while we had a specific plan in mind, we have had to modify our plans multiple times and ACC has had the agility and flexibility to accommodate and support every change along the way. We are confident that our business is miles ahead of our competition because of the solid foundation built by ACC.”

Terry Buffalo, American Cannabis Company’s Principal Executive Officer, commented: “Working with PHARM+HOUSE has been a true honor. We are ecstatic to be teamed up with this operator as ACC has taken the initiative to deploy ACC’s licensed standard operating procedures within retail and soon to be cultivation and extraction settings. Aligning more closely with PHARM+HOUSE will likely bring additional revenues to both companies, as this Oklahoma operator sees and understands ACC’s vision and future aspirations to dominate as a long-standing name in cannabis markets all around the United States and around the world. This state market is very unique compared to most other markets around the country, and we have taken the steps to ensure this operator’s utmost success and we have put them in place with the tools and resources necessary to have true potential to thrive. Our company will continue to align ourselves with operators such as PHARM+HOUSE and continue to expand the cannabis frontier, one operator at a time.”

