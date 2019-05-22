NCAA Athletes Serve in the Dominican Republic

Helping Families and Children in Underserved Communities

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletes from Texas A&M University and Oklahoma State University returned this weekend from the Dominican Republic, where they have been serving children and families through Mission of Hope. Athletes from both schools partnered to serve impoverished communities in Santiago, Sosua, and Puerto Plata from May 11-18.



Members of the football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, equestrian, and track teams were represented by the two universities. Athletes spent the week working on construction projects, running sports camps for kids, and getting to know members of the communities and their needs.



“For the athletes that come on these trips, it’s life changing,” says Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson. “Their time serving leaves a lasting impact and changes the way they view the world when they return home.”



Mission of Hope has been mobilizing NCAA athletes to serve in Haiti for ten years. This was the first summer that athletes have served with Mission of Hope in the Dominican Republic.



“We are excited about the new opportunity to serve Haitian communities in the Dominican Republic,” said Jay Richardson, Vice President of Development for Mission of Hope. “It’s encouraging to watch these athletes spend a week making a difference in the lives of others.”



This year, Mission of Hope will mobilize thousands of people to serve in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.



For more information, visit missionofhope.com.



About Mission of Hope

Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child through Jesus Christ. Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mission of Hope serves over 91,000 meals daily, impacts 129,000 students through education and nutrition, and provides medical care to over 151,500 people annually. Mission of Hope believes nations can be transformed, village by village, one life at a time by focusing on four key areas: healthy churches, healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy schools.



For more information on how Mission of Hope is working to transform nations, visit missionofhope.com.



###

Attachments

Annette Boorman Mission of Hope 512-256-0835 annette@missionofhope.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.