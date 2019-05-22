EXL reaffirms partnership with Akanksha Fund to support education for lower-income middle school students in India

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has reaffirmed its partnership with Akanksha Fund Inc., a not-for-profit organization that funds educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in India, for the third consecutive year.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re grateful for corporate partners, such as EXL, who share our mission to create high-performing public schools within low-income communities in India,” said Gouri Sadhwani, Executive Director, Akanksha Fund. “In addition to the impact our programs make on individual students, we are also working to create learning laboratories to help drive wider systemic reform in the Indian educational system.”

EXL is currently supporting a project at the Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School in Pune that impacts more than 400 students. In addition to financial support, programs focus on student achievement, youth development and community engagement.

“Educating the next generation of global leaders is core to our global Corporate Social Responsibility programs,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. “Our education initiatives have been designed to build a foundation for students who struggle with access to quality education required for success in this digital age. Our programs are designed to strengthening mathematics, science, language and communications and key life skills in the crucial ages between seventh and tenth grades.”

Established more than 20 years ago, the Akanksha Fund raises awareness and financial support for schools and other educational projects in India created by the Akanksha Foundation. Akanksha serves more than 8,000 students and 2,500 alumni across 21 schools in Mumbai and Pune through a public-private partnership model.

About EXL

EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

