Linortek Launches IoTMeter™ Wireless Equipment Hour Meter

The assembled-in-America IoT controller provides a consistent and easy way of accurately collecting data on offline industrial vehicles and powered equipment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linor Technology, Inc. ( Linortek ), a research and development company that designs and builds controllers for the Internet of Things, announces the availability of its IoTMeter™ Wireless Equipment Hour Meter . IoTMeter is a wireless equipment runtime monitor and alert system. The device remotely collects real-time data on offline industrial vehicles and powered equipment, enabling companies to stay on top of routine maintenance to minimize equipment downtime and lost revenue.



IoTMeter is a wireless equipment runtime monitor and alert system.





/EIN News/ -- The wireless IoTMeter is a self-contained WiFi enabled, custom-developed device built on Linortek’s existing TCP/IP web-based product platform. With digital inputs, relay outputs, analog inputs and a specially designed software, the customizable solution collects data on usage hours, temperature, voltage and more. The Wireless Equipment Hour Meter works with any powered equipment such as ground support vehicles, construction equipment, forklifts, golf carts, heavy-duty vehicles and production machinery.

Gary Nalven, founder/CEO, Linortek, said, “Across industries, maintenance schedules for offline mobile equipment can be difficult to manage. Surprisingly, 90 percent of machine maintenance is based on hours instead of miles. Our IoTMeter Wireless Equipment Hour Meter conveniently records usage for scheduled maintenance on industrial vehicles and other powered equipment. Our solution is cost-effective, easy to setup and more accurate than physical data collection. In fact, the built-in server provides quick access to setup and monitor the hour meters with no additional software or designated computer required.”

Available now, the device features include:

WiFi Enabled all-in-one system, no cloud connection or third party server required

Automatic Reporting

Resettable Hours

Audible/Visual alerts for servicing

Built-in Impact Sensor

Automatic Data Transfer with RESTful API to manage equipment across single or multiple locations.

Automatic Email Notifications

Built-in Web Interface

Additional Features include If/Then programming tasks, remote relay control, input signal monitoring, network time connection, email status and more



One of the keys to performing optimal maintenance is knowing when to perform it. With the wireless IoTMeter, whether you are maintaining one piece of equipment or multiple pieces, you can monitor all equipment runtime data from Linortek’s HourCollector app on a PC from one interface. When the equipment passes within the WiFi range, the IoTMeter will automatically connect and report its current runtime data. For anyone who needs to incorporate the hour readings into their own management software, the data transfers automatically with the RESTful API or sends hour reading data to manage equipment across single or multiple locations.

How to Buy

The IoTMeter Wireless Equipment Hour Meter pricing starts at an MSRP of $234 and is available for purchase at www.Linortek.com or by calling 336-485-6199.

Media Contact:

Claire Kelly

DPR Group, Inc.

(240) 686-1000

claire@dprgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3633278e-552c-4326-84b6-063e71f2d69a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.